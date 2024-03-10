Man hospitalised after Boorga Road accident

A man in his fifties has been taken to hospital, following a truck roll-over on the infamous Boorga Road in the morning.
Just before 8.30am, a semi-trailer rolled over along the stretch of Boorga Road near Nericon.
Police, the State Emergency Service, paramedics and other emergency services arrived at the scene near 8.30am, where the driver of the truck was freed from the vehicle and checked by paramedics.
The man was taken to Griffith Base Hospital with injuries to his chest, head and neck - although paramedics were unable to determine the man's condition at time of writing.
While the road was closed to general traffic, it has now been reopened with traffic control on the scene as emergency services clean up after the incident.
The reason for the rollover is currently unknown, and anyone with information on the incident is encouraged to contact Griffith Police Station at 6969 4299 or Crime Stoppers at 1800 333 000.
