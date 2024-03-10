Strong numbers out on course as ladies battle it out over last fortnight

On Saturday, March 2, 21 ladies participated in the Griffith Golf Club Monthly Medal stroke event.
The day proved to be a lovely day for golf, much cooler than previous weeks, which included some extremely hot weather. The course was challenging for naturalists choosing to meander off the fairway, with the rough proving deadly and extremely difficult to get out of.
Rose Alpen was the Division 1 winner, followed by Elizabeth Graham. Both ladies had sterling rounds of one over par. Dorian Radue was also nicked to the post with a great round of two over.
With an outstanding round of 3 under par, Monica Lemon proved unbeatable in Division 2, although Dulcie Knight also had a most impressive round finishing even on the card.
Dorian Radue, Donna Dossetor, Lyn Hedditch, Liz Barker, Judy Best, Nancy Yam, Kelly Tyson, Susan Tyrrell, and Thy Ly were awarded ball rundowns.
Along with the regular kangaroos, several turkeys were spotted waddling around the course with young gun Karen Baratto celebrating her champion 10m gobble on the first hole, chipping over the mound with the ball tippling nicely into the hole. This made Kelly Tysons gobble on the 14th seem mediocre despite a fantastic chip over the back of the green.
On Wednesday, March 6, the ladies played a Stableford competition, and despite the humid conditions, there were some good results, with Rose Alpen continuing her sterling form and coming out on top with 36 points.
She was followed by an impressive Lyn Hedditch on 35 points, who had a fantastic drive on the 16th hole and won nearest the pin.
Ball rundowns were awarded to Lyn Hedditch, Dulcie Knight, Marlene O' Connell Liz Graham, Dale Spence, Kelly Tyson, Robyn Kefford, Susan Tyrell, Kathy King and Julie Mc William.
The ladies played another Stableford competition on Saturday, March 9, and Judy Best came out on top with a pearler round netting 40 points. Lyn Hedditch continued her outstanding form, coming runner-up with 34 points.
Ball rundowns were awarded to Liz Barker, coming back into form with 33 points, together with Monica Lemon and Elizabeth Graham, who also played well on the day. Other winners were Lorraine Colpo, Susan Tyrell, Nancy Yam, the big-hitting Kim Brady and Elaine Dal Bon.
Nearest the pin on the 11th was Kim Brady and Susan Tyrell on the 16th hole.
On Sunday, March 10, seven of the newer lady members were introduced to the Matchplay format and mentored by some of the old hands-more experienced lady golfers. With an early morning start, all seven ladies enjoyed the day, with stiff competition, wagging eyebrows, and some sizzling golf.
Thankfully, the big hitting colossus Kim Brady recovered well, with just a sniff, on the 16th hole, where from a foot away she hit a smasher into a pine tree with the ball projecting forcefully back onto her nose. Although slightly embarrassed, she showed resilience and fortitude to continue her round, with no significant alteration of her facial features.
If you enjoy a fun round, a 3 BBB will be held on Saturday, March 16, to celebrate St Patrick's Day. So, if you have the luck of the Irish, or even if you don't but like to wear green, then now is the time to get your names down.
If there are any other ladies in Griffith who would like to try the game of golf, the Club would welcome you with open arms.
Please contact the Griffith Pro Shop for further information.
