The Area News
The Area News' complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Strong numbers out on course as ladies battle it out over last fortnight

By Kelly Tyson
March 11 2024 - 10:50am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

On Saturday, March 2, 21 ladies participated in the Griffith Golf Club Monthly Medal stroke event.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.