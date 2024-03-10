Wanderers keep their season alive after three-wicket victory

The Hanwood Wanderers have done one better than they did in the 2022/23 GDCA First Grade season after they won by three wickets over the Exies Eagles.
It was a replay of the elimination final from last season, and with the Eagles winning the toss and electing to bat, they would have been hoping to make a strong start at the top of the order.
It didn't pan out that way, however. Josh Carn was to pick up the wicket of Jimmy Mann (7), while three overs later, James Roche (0) was caught behind off the bowling of Angus Bartter.
Wickets continued to fall as Scott Rankin (11) was the second to fall to Bartter's (2/26) bowling, and the Eagles fell to 3/25 after 12 overs.
Zac Dart and Eagles captain Josh Davis tried to get their side back on track with a 21-run partnership before Dart (17) fell to the bowling of Luke DeMamiel (2/29) while Marc Tucker (2) followed closely behind when he was caught off the bowling of Dean Catanzariti (1/20).
Davis (21) continued to offer some resistance before he fell but Arshdeep Sandhu and Mason Ashcroft were able to put some important runs on the board.
After a 36-run stand, Sam Robinson (2/18) took the wickets of Sandhu (25) and Arjun Kamboj (3), while Charlie Cunial (1/24) took the wicket of Duane Ashcroft (4).
Mason Ashcroft (38*) and Ibrahim Ali (3) were able to add 24 runs for the last wicket before Carn (2/22) brought the Eagles innings to a close with a score of 140.
While Jordan Whitworth (2) fell to Sandhu's (1/20) bowling, Catanzariti and Cunial were able to get their side back on track.
The pair added 47 runs, which included five penalty runs for illegal ball shinning, before Kamboj (1/18) knocked over Catanzariti (17) while Cunial (25) followed closely behind when he was caught off the bowling of Mann (1/24).
Pardeep Deol and Oliver Bartter continued to make good progress for the Hanwood side. They got their side to 102 before Deol (15) was stumped off the bowling of Ali (2/17), who followed that up with the wicket of Sushant Modgil (2).
With their side needing 35 runs from 19 overs, Bartter and Rahul Giran had plenty of time on their hands to keep the Wanderers side in the finals equation.
Bartter and Giran (10*) were able to get their side level before Zac Dart (2/5) picked up the wickets of Bartter (47) and Sam Robinson (0) before bowling a wide, which gave Hanwood the three-wicket victory.
The Wanderers will play Leagues Panthers next weekend in the preliminary final to determine who will join Coro in the decider.
