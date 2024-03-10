Cougars move on step closer to defending first grade premiership

The Coro Cougars have given themselves the chance to defend their GDCA First Grade premiership after securing the first spot in the decider after a 28-run victory over Leagues Panthers.
The two sides met at the same stage last season, and after winning the toss and electing to bat, the Cougars would have been looking to repeat that victory.
Tim and Jake Rand made a steady start at the top of the order before Daniel Bozic trapped Tim Rand (5) in front. After runs started to dry up a little, Brent Lawrence (0) was run out after a direct hit from Billy Evans to be 2/24 after 12 overs.
With their side in a precarious position, Jake Rand and Ben Signor looked to get their side back on track and got their side to the first drinks break without the loss of another wicket.
The Panthers looked to get through the middle overs as quickly as possible with spin on from both ends, and they eventually saw the end of Signor's (17) innings after he was caught at cover by Bozic off the bowing of Noah Gaske.
Rob Rand (7) fell 10 runs later when he was stumped off the bowling of Gaske (2/33), and after Jake Rand (60) was able to get his side past the 100-mark before being caught off the bowling of Connor Matheson (60) and see Coro sitting on 5/105 with 10 overs remaining.
Damien Walker (39) provided the late runs his side needed, and while Bozic (3/27) and Jack Rowston (2/17) were able to add 44 runs from the final 60 balls, the Cougars finished their innings on 9/149.
The reply started in less than convincing fashion as Matt Keenan was caught off the bowling of Jake Rand (1/15) while Noah Gaske (0) was bowled by Jamie Bennett as the Panthers fell to 2/3 after two overs.
Rowston and Reece Matheson looked to get their side back on track and were able to add 27 before Bennett (2/28) struck again, and while the Matheson brothers, Connor and Reece, tried to keep their side in the game, they added 32 before Connor Matheson (12) was caught off the bowling of Witherspoon.
The middle order continued to give Leagues a chance before the bowling of Shane Hutchinson (5/24) swung the game as he was able to pick up the key wickets of Bozic (20) and Reece Matheson (46), which ended the Panthers as they were bowled out for 121.
The Panthers will now take on Hanwood in the preliminary final after they saw off the Exies Eagles in the elimination final.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.