Historian Stuart Clarke immortalises story of behind 'The Broadway Store'

Historian and bush poet Stuart Clarke has captured the background of yet another iconic building in the Griffith CBD.
Mr Clarke, who is undertaking a project to capture a detailed history of each location on Griffith's Italian heritage trail, added a third 'framed history', this time on 'The Broadway Store' on 47 Kooyoo Street.
It follows similar endeavors, beginning with the former Tom's Supermarket at 166 Banna Avenue followed by Salone Battaglia at 451 Banna Avenue.
The throwbacks are on display at each of the locations and close to their heritage trail plaques.
According to Mr Clarke's written description, The Broadway Store was opened in 1935 by Pietro and Madalena Mogliotti and is believed to be Griffith's first proper continental grocery outlet.
In 1939, Frank and Caterina Miranda brought a half share in the business which imported goods from Italy like olive oil, pasta, condiments, newspapers and more.
With Italy supporting Germany after the outbreak of WWII, all Italian men were interned as prisoners of war and sent to various camps.
Caterina kept the shop open, helped by Teresa Miranda and Caterina's sister and sister-in-law.
It wasn't until 1944 that Frank was released and returned to run the shop until 1951 when it was taken over by Chiko Moraschi and later by his brother Joe and wife Theresa.
Although it was then known as Moraschi's it ran the same as it always had and remained a meeting place for Italians where they could converse in their own language.
In the 1970s the Moraschi's decided to retire and the store closed in the 1980s.
Today it is known as Salon Eilish Elizabeth and owner Elizabeth Martin said it was wonderful to display the history of the building to all who step in.
"Stuart has done an amazing job piecing together the back story of this place, taking much time and patience to do it right," she said.
"I actually remember doing Mrs Moraschi's hair at one time so there's a personal connection to this."
Mr Clarke said he was pleased with the final result.
"Like all history, it takes time and effort to ensure the information is correct," he said.
"That includes talking to families and sending it to descendants to verify accuracy.
"But it's always an interesting journey and a joy, not to mention well-worth the wait," Mr Stuart said.
