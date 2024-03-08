Quick turnaround for MRHS Griffith Harmony Day grant

Griffith City Council will be deciding on a grant application from Murrumbidgee Regional High School Griffith, looking for $1500 to host a Harmony Day celebration.
The school is appealing to council for a cash boost to help host the event on March 22, featuring cultural foods, performances, and activities.
The school's Harmony Day festivities have previously seen over 1000 attendees, enjoying foods from over twelve different countries and traditional performances coming from India, Nepal, Ireland, Tonga, Samoa, the Cook Islands and Fiji before wrapping up with sport.
Staff have recommended that councillors go forward with approving the grant, however the final amount is also not concluded - and could be more or less than the $1500 requested.
Councillors will also be deciding on a request to close the library for a week due to renovations.
From March 18 to March 22, Griffith City Library looks to be closed in order to install new shelves and reconfigure the layout. Some regular programs such as Storytime will be cancelled, but others will still be held at a different location.
Library services will also still be available through the 'Bookmobile' - a mobile library.
After last meeting's failure to have enough councillors for a vote, Griffith City Council will again be attempting to decide on whether to lift the alcohol ban for Griffith Real Estate's 'Punjabi Mela' festival on April 20.
The proposal first came to council on February 27, but with just six councillors eligible to vote, a quorum was unable to be reached and a decision had to be postponed to March 12.
The next Griffith City Council meeting will be held on March 12 at 1 Benerembah Street from 7.00pm. The meeting will be livestreamed on Griffith City Council's facebook page.
