Griffith celebrates International Women's Day with special breakfast

Griffith Soroptimists hosted their annual International Women's Day celebration on March 8, recognising the role women play and their milestone achievements.
Hundreds of Griffith women visited the Kidman Wayside Inn for a special breakfast, and an address from special guest Alex Blackwell - star Australian cricket captain, advocate and public speaker.
Mrs Blackwell made her return to her hometown to deliver a heartwarming and powerful speech - focusing on her trials and challenges in sport, and the triumphs it can lead to as well as the lessons learned.
She spoke on her experience in women's cricket - particularly the feeling that she was being overlooked and unappreciated by Australia's sporting and cricket elite.
"That sense of being the 'B-game' really got to me," she said.
"At the Allan Border Medal night - we weren't asked to bring partners, and were put on a dark table at the back. It was the year Belinda Clark retired, she wasn't acknowledged."
Mrs Blackwell also spoke on her advocacy for LGBTQI people in sport, particularly trans women who have often been vilified.
She offered some key tools for those attending to take home with them, including being aware of unconscious biases and paying close attention to language.
"We'd all like to think we base decisions on merit, the trouble is we probably don't completely ... We probably can't turn them off but being aware of them is a great way to go," she said.
"The last tool is visibility. Do not underestimate the power of symbols ... Do we need International Women's Day? Do we need Mardi Gras? Yes. It is a symbol of coming together. While I don't necessarily need those big flags, some people do".
The morning wrapped up with a raffle, offering up Mrs Blackwell's player shirt as a prize - won by deputy mayor Anne Napoli.
Mrs Blackwell ultimately left attendees with sage, yet simple advice.
"Everyone deserves a fair go".
