Carevan celebrating ten years with anniversary dinner

Griffith Carevan is celebrating their tenth anniversary next week, after a full decade of providing hot meals to anyone in need.
The Carevan served their first hot meal on March 12, 2014, and ten years later, will be hosting a special dinner in the park from 5.30 on March 13 to commemorate the tenth year of providing hot food - despite challenges along the way.
Griffith Carevan started their journey with a donation of a single van from Albury Carevan in 2013, and after a year of preparation and recruiting volunteers, provided 80 people with a hot meal on that first night.
Now, they operate out of the Griffith Community Centre and serve around 200 hot, healthy meals a week to anyone who can use a nourishing feed.
An initial group of 45 volunteers has blossomed as well, as the group balances four teams of volunteers as well as partnerships with other community programs like PCYC and schools - who donate time and effort to come and help cook.
Marian Catholic College and MRHS Wade each have teams of students who regularly cook for Carevan.
Current co-ordinator Janice Sartor said they were excited to be at the helm for such a milestone after inheriting the position from previous co-ordinators Sally Leach, Michelle Bordignon and Cassandra Irvin.
"It's pretty cool, that we're celebrating ten years of serving the Griffith community," she said.
"We'll be having a dinner in the park, anyone involved in Carevan past and present is welcome to attend."
She added that they couldn't thank donors and suppliers enough for their dedication to keeping the program running.
"We're very grateful to anyone who has donated time, or money, or effort, just anything. That's what keeps Carevan running," she said.
"You helping us equals us helping others".
More information and donation options are available at griffithcommunitycentre.org.au/Griffith-carevan.
A bus will be available for pick-ups and drop-offs to the anniversary celebratory dinner, picking up passengers from Parkinson Crescent and Pioneer at around 5.15pm and returning them at around 7.30pm.
