Duchess inspires MRHS STEM program participants via Zoom

A program being run out of the Murrumbidgee Academy of STEM Excellence has led to an encounter with a Duchess for four Griffith High site students.
It was a fitting opportunity for the students to interact with the Duchess via Zoom on March 5, with International Women's Day on March 8.
STEM's Orbispace Initiative empowers year 8 girls with leadership and entrepreneurial knowledge, and has been run at MRHS for the past two years.
Numerous alumni have graduated and a cohort of around 10 from MRHS are set to commence next term as part of the 2024 program.
"Essentially students will travel to Sydney to be given an authentic problem by a panel of female entrepreneurs," NSW Virtual STEM Academy deputy principal Ian Preston said.
"The 20 week program sees them work on a pitch to address this problem culminating with them returning to Sydney to deliver it back to the panel."
The meeting via Zoom with the Duchess of York Sarah Ferguson, known as Fergie, came about as an opportunity for the royal to hear some of the winning pitches from last years Orbispace alumni.
The MRHS students were part of the 2022 and 2023 program and participated in the zoom conversation with some 60 others from around the state.
"It was a really interesting experience and Fergie was captivated with how young and knowledgeable we were on issues," alumni Brooke Stewart said.
Fellow alumni Penelope Munro said she enjoyed listening to what the Duchess had to say and other ideas being shared.
"She said we had a different way of thinking about these issues which is valuable," she said.
The Duchess also relayed an important message.
"Speaking about International Women's Day, she reflected how she wants to see more girls become entrepreneurs and ambassadors," alumni Saskia Nolan said.
"She spoke of how she wants to see more female leaders and that its important young people are heard when it comes to issues like climate change," participant Lillian Davies said.
The Duchess reflected on the meeting afterwards, saying, "the Orbispace Initiative was my first opportunity to mark International Women's Day this year.
"It meant so much to me to connect with girls and educators from all across the state of NSW, including regional schools.
"Together, we celebrated the wonderful work that these young women are doing to develop tangible sustainability solutions."
Saskia and Lillian were part of the 2022 alumni and did their pitch on sustainable Indian farming, while Brooke and Penelope did theirs on making milk more sustainable.
The Orbispace Initiative is an Australian charity leveraging professional networks across the startup and STEM industries to address some of the sectors' greatest inequalities.
The program builds relationships between young women and innovation leaders to equip students with the mentorship, industry experiences, and networks.
