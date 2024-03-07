No risk of contamination after fire at water treatment plant

A water treatment plant in Hanwood had a fright after a machine overheated and caught fire just after midday on March 6.
A crew from Hanwood Rural Fire Service were called out to the plant at 12.15pm for an electrical fire at the plant on McGann Road.
On arrival, the crew found smoke billowing from a 'blower' - a machine used to aerate and agitate water with bubbles as part of the treatment process.
Firefighters got to work quickly, cutting power off to the unit and extinguishing the fire - before remaining around for an hour to ensure the area was cooled and the fire was fully out.
A spokesperson for the Hanwood Rural Fire Service said that the plant was connected to a Baiada chicken processing plant rather than residential water services.
They added that there was no risk to residents from contaminations or ill-treated water, or from eating chicken processed at the plant.
"It's not a community water treatment, it's just for processing the chicken and there's enough infrastructure there that this one unit won't affect it," they said.
