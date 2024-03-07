'Opportunity to share ideas for the future': Griffith in regional cities tour

A sharing of ideas to boost regional cities for the future has been the aim of a regional tour that has included Griffith City Council.
The networking opportunity to marvel and brainstorm over innovations occurring in Wagga and Albury also encompassed a special presentation on Griffith, with Mayor Doug Curran and general manager Brett Stonestreet in attendance.
In addition, representatives from Goulburn, Tamworth, Dubbo, and Tweed were involved.
The annual regional tour program selects two cities with an aim to foster stronger ties by sharing ideas and solutions on what can be incorporated back home.
Activities included visits to the Albury Entertainment Centre, the Albury Waste Management Centre, Lavington Sports Ground, Wagga Wagga Special Aviation Precinct, Riverina Intermodal Freight and Logistics Hub and the Charles Sturt University Digital Farm Complex.
Griffith mayor Doug Curran described the tour as an opportunity to pick up on what could potentially be incorporated in Griffith.
"It's an opportunity for the 15 largest regional cities outside metropolitan areas to learn and inspire each other, share common challenges and possible solutions on how they can be overcome," Cr Curran said.
"I believe it helps us grow individually and allows us a united voice to lobby both state and federal governments.
"Some of the facilities in Albury and Wagga are absolutely outstanding. Obviously there are things that can't be replicated everywhere but there is certainly great food for thought."
While each city is unique, Cr Curran said there are mutual challenges being faced by all being discussed.
"Obviously the housing problem is at the top of all our lists and we have touched regularly on the lack of affordable social and general housing in our areas," he said.
Griffith was recently highlighted as a homelessness hotspot, which the heads of housing support service Linking Communities Network recently weighed in on.
"Waste is another common issue," Cr Curran said.
Recently residents were being urged to reduce the amount of soft plastic they throw in the bin.
"That is why these events are important; to see what others are doing and investigate what could work for us," Cr Curran said.
Chair of Regional Cities NSW and Dubbo mayor Mathew Dickerson said regional centres are stronger when they work together.
"This regional site tour is an important part of collective problem solving," Cr Dickerson said.
"Southern NSW is in hot demand as a regional migration destination, because these cities offer a strong sense of community, good public infrastructure and a great lifestyle.
"Regional cities often have to think outside the square to deliver for their local community, and we are really enjoying learning from the best-practice innovations on offer," Cr Dickerson said.
