Survey highlights positive response to Youth Advisory Group

A survey collated to guide Griffith's Youth Advisory Group (YAG) into the future has now been completed, attracting around 60 positive responses.
The survey was live from late last year until late January, and the results will be used to inform the relatively new group on what Griffith youngsters would like to see YAG achieve and focus on in their city.
The results indicated roller discos and the Sounds of Springs music event were highly regarded, with majority of respondents requesting more similar events going forward.
Newly appointed youth advisory coordinator Elle Andreazza said all respondents felt the YAG has had a positive impact thus far.
"The survey highlighted that YAG is bringing the community together, giving young people the opportunity to be involved in an organisation with an important purpose," Ms Andreazza said.
New events respondents indicated they would like to see include movie nights, basketball games, workshops, market stalls and more.
When asked what respondents felt the purpose of the YAG is, many recognised it as an important voice for local youth, providing opportunities to engage with each other and the broader community.
"It was good to know that majority of the broader community have an understanding of what we are about and what we are trying to achieve," Ms Andreazza said.
"It's also positive to know that many residents are aware of our existence, meaning our voices and activities are being acknowledged.
"This survey was really important as YAG is still a new venture and this was our first opportunity to capture a perspective of what people think of the group," she said.
"We're keen to do further surveys going forward as it provides us with opportunities and allows us to build and grow."
