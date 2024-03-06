Pharmacy medication trial seeing promising response

A trial letting pharmacies and chemists dispense basic medications without the need for a GP consultation is seeing a promising result - with over 12,000 consultations statewide easing the pressure on GPs.
The trial focuses on allowing pharmacists to dispense treatment for urinary tract infections, as well as resupplies for oral contraceptives - more commonly known as 'the pill'.
The trial has just passed 12,000 total consultations, after beginning in May 2023 for the UTI stage and beginning the contraceptive stage of the trial in September 2023.
Around 1200 pharmacies are participating in the trial, including seven in the Griffith area.
Kate Dean, a locum pharmacist at Blooms Chemist Griffith, said that the trial had been positive and helped get people treated for UTIs quickly.
"It's been really exciting. In general, the quicker you can get treatment, the better," she said.
"It's useful when people ring up asking about symptoms, we can offer it ... we've had five in the week that I've been here".
John Dodd, from John Dodd Pharmacy, agreed, but said he wasn't sure enough people were aware of the trial.
"There is the convenience of visiting us, but people are not so aware of it," he said.
Mr Dodd added that the trial was especially helpful for times when a GP visit could be days away.
"UTIs seem to happen often on long weekends, which is when you can't get a GP so it's good that they can come to us".
The trial is set to expand soon, adding minor skin conditions to the list of maladies that pharmacists will be able to administer treatments for.
Minister for Health Ryan Park said that the take-up of the trial was promising.
"It's encouraging to see this trial is progressing well and the take up is better than expected ... We want to ensure this is done safely, and we are determined to get it right."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.