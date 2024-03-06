The Area News
Pharmacy medication trial seeing promising response

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
Updated March 7 2024 - 1:31pm, first published March 6 2024 - 4:12pm
A trial letting pharmacies and chemists dispense basic medications without the need for a GP consultation is seeing a promising result - with over 12,000 consultations statewide easing the pressure on GPs.

