Yoogali FC's exciting brand of football on display in big cup victory

Yoogali FC have signalled their intentions for the 2024 season early after putting Griffith City to the sword in their Riverina Cup clash at Yellow Tail Park.
Goals were raining for the hosts, who had eight different scorers on the sheet, and they came away with a 14-0 victory.
Frank Pirrottina was the chief goal scorer while Filipe Casella and Michael Perre chipped in with two each.
Coach Ross Marando said it shows the brand of football that his side will be employing as they embark on their first season in the Football Wagga competition.
"We are trying to play some really attacking and exciting football, and we have shown that from our first game," he said.
"We had a trial the week before, but that was our first proper game. The boys were excited to get out there and start playing football again, and it was a really good win."
One notable inclusion on the team sheet from the name of George Pavese who has returned to the club after a couple of years playing in Canberra.
With the draw for the quarter-final stage of the Men's Riverina Cup complete, Yoogali FC will have another home game, this time against Wagga City Wanderers, who came away with an 11-1 win over West Griffith.
Marando said his team is excited by the prospect of taking on the Capital Premier League side.
"The boys were saying that they wanted to play the benchmark, and that is the Wanderers," he said.
"We want to prove what Yoogali football is all about and that we can match it with the best.
"Home was the main thing we were hoping to achieve as well with the travel that we will have in front of us."
It was a good day for Yoogali FC as a club, as the women's side was also able to advance into the semi-final with a 2-1 win over Griffith City.
That isn't the only cup competition that the Yoogali FC side is involved in, with the side set to make the trip to Orange for their first game in the Australia Cup this weekend.
"It will be an exciting task to go on the road and face some different competition," he said.
"We have a few out with other commitments, but I think we still have a pretty strong squad, so we will go up there and see what we can do."
