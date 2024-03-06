Exies Eagles and Hanwood Wanderers put their season on the line

It will be the fight for survival this weekend as the GDCA First Grade final series gets underway.
The Exies Eagles and Hanwood Wanderers will face off in the elimination final for the second successive season, and heading into this weekend's clash at Exies No 2, Eagles captain Josh Davis is hopeful his side will be able to replicate last year's result.
"The promising sign for us is that the cricket that they have been playing of late hasn't been the best standard, and they have had a mixed run into finals with having blokes on board," he said.
"When you have blokes in the side like Oli Bartter, it doesn't take much to turn a game on it's head."
It has been a tough stretch for the Wanderers side, with their highest total in their last three games being 68 against Leagues.
The Eagles have already played one finals-like game, which saw them secure their place in finals against Exies Diggers, and Davis feels his side knows how to perform under pressure.
They will have to do it without Ahmed Bilal and Craig Burge.
"We are in a pretty good spot but the team we have probably isn't the team we were hoping for," he said.
"We lost Ahmed (Bilal), who was probably going to be our lead spinner, and a big part of our side is now probably out for the season after hurting his rotator cuff in his shoulder. We were hoping to get Craig (Burge) over the line as well, but he didn't quite meet the criteria (for qualification exemption).
"We feel like we are going in a little understrength but we still think we can win."
The start of finals means a move to the 50-over format, and Davis knows where his side needs to improve in the longer format.
"The biggest thing is struggling to bat the 50 overs, which I think has been a problem for most clubs," he said.
"I think we are in a good spot, we are young enough and fit enough in the field, our approach to batting just has to improve."
The elimination final will get underway at the earlier time of 12pm in order to avoid any concerns around daylight.
Meanwhile, the first spot in the grand final will go on the line when the Coro Cougars take on the Leagues Panthers.
The Coro side will be looking to secure some vengeance after the defeat in the One Day Final and reach a third-straight final in the process. The Qualifying Final will get underway at 1pm at Exies No 1.
