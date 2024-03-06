Alcoholics Anonymous reaching out in Griffith

Sobriety support group Alcoholics Anonymous are reaching out to Griffith, hosting a 'Professional Awareness Luncheon' for healthcare workers, first responders and more to help all understand AA's role.
The lunch is being held at the Griffith Community Centre on March 22, starting at 12pm and going for just over an hour as AA ambassadors explain the program and how it hopes to help those struggling with alcoholism.
Arrt M is an ambassador for the association, and has been sober for a little over 30 years.
He said that their goal was to help those likely to encounter alcoholism in their line of work understand the program, and help refer those in need to Alcoholics Anonymous.
"We bring people in and we just tell them what Alcoholics Anonymous does and doesn't do ... It's just really an introduction to people - some know a bit and some know nothing about us,' he said.
"We're trying to get healthcare workers who don't know so much about AA, or people that have a very mixed conception of what it is".
Mr M added that the perception of the program as particularly religious was a common misconception, as well as explaining the difference between simply 'heavy drinking' and alcoholism.
"I don't go to church or anything. Some people are atheists, we have groups that are specifically designed for them," he said.
"There's a difference between a heavy drinker and an alcoholic ... it's a mental thing, you can't drink yourself into alcoholism. I didn't realise for a long time that drinking isn't even the real problem".
The Professional Awareness Luncheon will be held on March 22, at the Griffith Community Centre. RSVP's can be made by contacting Neil at 0482 854 339 or Adrian at 0427 681 921.
