Artist to mark Griffith exhibition debut as part of Easter festivities

A Griffith artist will hold her first exhibition in the city as part of events leading up to the Easter long-weekend.
The free event will mark the Rooms of Requirement's first exhibition for 2024, showcasing the abstract works of Anitah Martinez.
The former Griffith High student, who studied fine art at RMIT and honed her talents in Melbourne for several years, is excited to unveil her eclectic works in her home town and says those attending should 'expect the unexpected'.
"My focus is abstract and colourful pieces which I describe as fluid; what I produce is a matter of how I feel at the time, but it generally does come back to street graph art," Ms Martinez said.
"I enjoy creating things with colour, incorporating lots of reds, greens and fluros. It's been a long process developing style."
It will be not only her first exhibition in Griffith but her first solo showcase.
"I moved back to Griffith for family almost exactly a year ago and it'll be great to show locals the skills I've developed," she said.
"I think everyone will take away something different from the night and I'm certain they'll have a great time."
Her work will also be available for purchase at the event.
Rooms of Requirement (ROR) owner and artist Kristy-Lee Agresta believes Ms Martinez's work will have huge appeal.
"When I first came across her work I knew it would go well in the space and make people stop and look," Ms Agresta said.
"I don't think there's a lot of abstract art in Griffith, especially of this variety, outside of what's showcased on Banna Lane and a handful of other examples."
Ms Agresta said the ROR space is steadily growing in popularity, serving as a vital hub for creatives in the community.
While she plans to have fewer exhibitions this year than 2023, she says this will be part of continuously identifying what works best for the outlet and promote works.
"I'm looking to cut back exhibitions to around three per year, not only because I'm more and more busy with this and other ventures, but also I think having less frequent exhibitions will create more anticipation," she said.
"ROR is still an experiment; I'm still deciphering what works best for the space."
Reggie's Hospitality will also be launching a new Pop-Up Bar at the event.
The opening night will be held from 5.30pm March 28 and will run until around 8pm.
The gallery will also be open from 9am until 1pm on Saturday March 30.
It's just one of several events which will kick-off Easter festivities in the city.
The Griffith Pioneer Park Museum will hold its Action Day on Good Friday and the annual Blood, Sweat and Beers will be held on March 30, 12pm until 6pm.
Banna Avenue will come alive with a sidewalk sale on Easter Saturday from 9am until 2pm, and wine will be flowing at the Griffith Vintage Festival that day from 12pm until 5pm.
There will be plenty more on during Easter Sunday with Berton's Easter Picnic from 11.30am until 4.30pm and the Piccolo Family Farm will have its producers markets 9am until 2pm.
De Bortoli Wines will also hold 'Celebrazione!' from 10am until 4pm that day.
More can be found on the Griffith Easter Party website.
