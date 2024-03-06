Swans undefeated run comes to an end against defending champions

The undefeated start to the Southern NSW Women's League for the Griffith Swans has come to an end after a tough clash with defending champions GGGM Lions in Ganmain.
It was always going to be a tough clash as two of the undefeated sides left in the competition, with the Lions being the team to beat in the past two seasons, and the task was made more difficult with Jenna Richards missing the game due to playing for the Riverina League in the GIANTS curtain raiser in Wagga.
The home team was able to make a blistering start to kick seven goals in the opening quarter while holding the Swans pointless to take a 42-point lead into the first change.
The Swans tried to change the momentum in the second quarter and were able to match the Lions to be trailing by 43 heading into the main break.
It was another strong performance after the break for the Lions, with two goals to none, saw the lead swell before the Swans were again able to match the Lions in the final quarter to see the GGGM side come away with an 11.3 (69) to 2.2 (14) victory.
Pip Callan and Brittany Everett were the goal-kickers for the Swans, while Lauren Marshall, Grace Buchan, Emma Fattore, Kandice Bertoldo, Maree Cirillo and Everett were among the side's best.
The defeat sees the Swans drop to fifth on the overall standings, but they are still sitting eight points clear at the top of the Pool C ladder.
With three rounds to go, the Swans will hit the road again in round six when they take on Coolamon Hoppers.
