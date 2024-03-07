Special leap year baby for Griffith couple

One Griffith couple are celebrating a very special arrival, with the birth of their firstborn child on the rarest birthday of all - February 29.
Joe and Caterina Romeo welcomed baby Francesco Romeo at 10.39am on February 29 at Griffith Base Hospital, Griffith's only 'leapling' for the next four years.
Despite the knowledge that by one measure, young Francesco will only turn 18 in the year 2096, Mrs Romeo said she was excited to have such a special birthday for her new baby.
"To be honest, I'd never heard of this leap year stuff, it's not something I've ever thought about," she said.
"But everyone keeps saying how special it is and for our first-born, it's really exciting".
The process wasn't easy though, as the young man was born through an emergency caesarean section several weeks ahead of schedule. He was originally scheduled to be born on March 12.
"It was very scary, but I'm happy that it happened or else he wouldn't be here with us forever ... he's a good, healthy little boy," said Mrs Romeo.
"The doctors and nurses at Griffith Base Hospital took very good care of me, they were all very nice and helpful ... we want to thank all the doctors and midwives, that's all," said Mrs Romeo.
In 2023, there were 506 babies born at Griffith Base Hospital, with an average of 42 babies born each month - in the last leap year during 2020, 568 leapling babies were born in Australia.
Over in Wagga, Coleambally couple Tom and Eliza Lynch also welcomed their own 'leapling' boy, born at 4am in Wagga's Calvary Hospital.
Weighing 3.78 kilograms and measuring 48 centimetres, the little "leapling" arrived two weeks early, a date his dad predicted way back at their baby shower.
On the most important question - Mrs Romeo said that they were currently planning to celebrate young Francesco's birthdays on February 28 on the years that February 29 doesn't come.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.