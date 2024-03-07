Heart Beat of City: with Griffith muso Jenny Ellis

What has been your experience with music? I grew up in a very musical church in Perth. We had a youth choir that used to tour around the state. We even backed Dion DeMucci of The Wanderer fame. It was this choir that gave me the foundations of singing harmony, performing and public speaking. When I moved to Griffith, I got involved with the cabaret band Back in Business and I had a lot of fun with them, until I started a family. I also helped form a ecumenical band called GYPROC which helped bring modern gospel music to the young people in Griffith churches. From 2000 to 2015 I headed up Grace Band at Grace Church and brought musicians and performers together for the Griffith Carols by Candlelight. I also taught the Lake Wyangan School Choir, sang at various weddings and funerals, and jumped out of an occasional cake! In 2006 Grace Band released a CD of 12 songs, many written by myself. This was a turning point in my music education and in the lives of some of the band members, including the Callinan boys and our amazing sound technician Mark Macedone. Learning that less is more, how to shape songs, provide light and dark, the importance of harmony and not to all play and sing at once. I am still proud of what we accomplished in what is now the bowels of the Grand Hotel.