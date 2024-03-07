Heart Beat of City: with Griffith muso Jenny Ellis

Name: Jenny Ellis
Instruments played: Voice mainly, a little guitar, and the tambourine if the drummer allows me.
Band: No band, I just sing at different events when invited.
What has been your experience with music? I grew up in a very musical church in Perth. We had a youth choir that used to tour around the state. We even backed Dion DeMucci of The Wanderer fame. It was this choir that gave me the foundations of singing harmony, performing and public speaking. When I moved to Griffith, I got involved with the cabaret band Back in Business and I had a lot of fun with them, until I started a family. I also helped form a ecumenical band called GYPROC which helped bring modern gospel music to the young people in Griffith churches. From 2000 to 2015 I headed up Grace Band at Grace Church and brought musicians and performers together for the Griffith Carols by Candlelight. I also taught the Lake Wyangan School Choir, sang at various weddings and funerals, and jumped out of an occasional cake! In 2006 Grace Band released a CD of 12 songs, many written by myself. This was a turning point in my music education and in the lives of some of the band members, including the Callinan boys and our amazing sound technician Mark Macedone. Learning that less is more, how to shape songs, provide light and dark, the importance of harmony and not to all play and sing at once. I am still proud of what we accomplished in what is now the bowels of the Grand Hotel.
Who inspires me? Every musician that I see on stage inspires me. Musicians are such amazing people and they make great leaders. For every event that a musician performs at there have been hundreds to thousands of hours of preparation and training. Apart from the big names you see up in lights, it is very rare for a musician to be rewarded financially for the amount of hours they have put into their skill. I remember calculating the hours put into a fundraising event last year for a four minute song - 15 hours at least. Where would we be without our local musicians and singers, at events, weddings, funerals, and fundraisers?
Favourite Style and Singer: I have a very eclectic taste in music. Probably the only styles I don't particularly like are pop and heavy metal. My favourite styles to sing are gospel and jazz and anything that involves harmony. I love Spotify and how I can listen to so many different artists and styles - particularly lesser known but incredibly talented artists. One of my favourite singer/songwriters is Lauren Daigle.
Favourite Gig? This is a hard one. I think I would have three:
1. The Easter Festival Balls that we used to have. Back In Business did three balls in 1994, 1995 and 1996. The Cotton Club ball (94) was jazz themed and my first big gig with the band. I remember I was in a slinky red number with a feather boa, which I unknowingly draped around the mayor at the time, singing Hey Big Spender. The next year was Rio-themed and all four in the band, including the boys dressed up as Carmen Miranda with our fruit headdresses. We had such fun and I miss those events.
2. Gospel in the Garden with my Grace Band friends at the Piccolo Family Farm during the garden festival. There was something really special about having 'church' in a beautiful garden under the birch trees in Spring.
3. The 2018 Muso's Ball. This was the first ball that I performed at since the 90s and the first time I had sung at a Muso's Ball after attending them for years. The Muso's Club of Griffith are a real family and I just love the way they all get together to put on this event each year. It has been a real privilege to perform with mixed bands and musicians. I am so glad that this event still runs because it brings such joy to our community and the funds raised support up-and-coming musicians and singers.
How do I feel about the music scene in Griffith? As I mentioned I have such respect for the calibre of the musicians in our town and all they do for Griffith. There are fantastic, inspiring young musicians who are coming up in the ranks as well. The biggest disappointment to me is that we have lost the event spaces that we used to have at the Gemini and the Exies Club and the large events we used to have at them. At present bands larger than three people are finding it hard to get gigs. It is so important to keep live music going and supported.
