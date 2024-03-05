Hillston bypass study gains no traction, council back to the drawing board

Carrathool Shire Council will go back to the drawing board on a study for a heavy vehicle bypass at Hillston.
It comes after a study that took two years to produce was effectively rejected at council's most recent ordinary meeting.
Undertaken by JJ Ryan, the study was penned as a result of a resolution made 18 months ago following safety and noise concerns over a previous idea for a bypass.
After residents cited they would like to see an alternative location evaluated to take trucks off Cowper Street altogether, council proposed east of Cowper Street linking The Springs Road to Milton Street.
During the February 20 meeting, numerous issues were raised over the feasibility of the study, including costs to remove large amounts of vegetation, trees and heritage items for the work.
Mayor Darryl Jardine summed up the technical nature of the report, with numerous options detailed and each posing their own problems.
"At the moment we've got A, B, C, D and E and none of them are very good for various reasons," he said at the meeting.
Speaking to The Area News, Cr Jardine said a heavy vehicle bypass has been the desire of both council and the community for over a decade.
"This has been on and off for a number of years, with plenty of ideas tossed around about how it could go," Cr Jardine said.
"The trucks are using residential streets and are only getting longer and heavier.
"Basically we were looking at a bypass that incorporates the existing town levee banks to get the heavy vehicles away from the residential areas, including the school," he said.
"It's all very much in its infancy and it will be a long term project.
"We are certainly exploring all options though because if we don't start having a decent look into it now, it'll only be talked about for another 10 years," Cr Jardine said.
He says he has no doubts the final product will cost millions.
"I imagine it would come to the tune of $5 million so there's no doubting it would be dependent on funding," he said.
"Essentially in the meeting we felt the study wasn't going to be feasible so council staff have been asked to scope alternative proposals to go out for funding to collate another study.
"The current report took two years so we're looking at another 18 months if we proceed with having another produced," Cr Jardine said.
