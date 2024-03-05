Fancy a drink in an old saloon? Pioneer Park Action Day has you covered

With around four weeks until the Griffith Pioneer Park Museum celebrates it's 53rd annual Action Day, a raft of entertainment and delights are already locked in.
As per each year, the show will be held on Good Friday in what serves as the Park's major yearly fundraiser, with some 150 volunteers already locked in for the major event.
Amid all the festivities and fun being planned, one notable offering will be the operation of the bar of the iconic Dumossa Inn; the Park's very own 'saloon'.
It will only be the third time the bar has traded at the Park, allowing visitors the opportunity to have a frothy within its historic timber walls.
The Inn was erected during the 1970s from timbers and other resources from two historic but irreparable homesteads from Goolgowi and Merriwagga.
"In the 1970s it was decided we should turn them into the Park's own pub," Griffith's Pioneer Park Museum manager Jenny O'Donnell-Priest said.
"It's generally been seen as a novelty and but novelty increases tenfold when we make the bar functional.
"Doing that takes volunteers who have an RSA but this year I'm pleased to say we have the helpers required. It's going to be a real favourite," she said.
Some 2,000 people flocked to the Park's open day last year, Mrs O' Donnell-Priest believes this year could bring even more.
"Good Friday won't be held during the school holidays this year which means many might decide to stay home in Griffith rather than go away," she said.
"The Action Day has always been attractive and a great, affordable family day out so it will be interesting to see what the numbers will be.
"The event is so well-known that if it wasn't for COVID-19 we would have been the longest running in Griffith.
In addition to the bar, there will be plenty of other highlights on the day, from food to rides, animals, and plenty of authentic culture.
"We will have ponies coming in as well as other animals, many live performers, our iconic train ride for the kids, vintage vehicles, displays, markets, plenty of food including everything from Italian and Indian cuisine, coffee, ice cream, and more" she said.
As a result of the expected large crowd, Mrs O' Donnell-Priest is encouraging attendees to take advantage of a free bus shuttle service on offer.
"Generally we have people that have to park as far away as the golf club and walk up because the car park is full," she said.
"For that reason I hope most will use the free service which will be operating every half hour from Dalton Park and every hour from the Griffith visitors centre.
"I think that will be the best way for people to get the most out of the experience."
The Action Day will be held on March 29 from 10am.
More information can be found on the Pioneer Park's Facebook page.
