Junior cricketers round out the season as Griffith fall to Milliken Shield defending champions

The final round of games for the 2023/24 season were played on Saturday evening under lights at the Ex-Servicemen's Sports Oval.
The Thunder scored a decisive win over the Stars, scoring 7/121 against the Stars score of 10/109. The Bunn brothers, Hugo and Max set up the win with scores of 39 and 25 respectively.
Levi Papandrea made 14 and Jayden Prudham 13. Archie Dunbar stood out amongst the Stars bowlers, claiming four wickets.
Darcy Dunbar also picked up two wickets. Archie then led the run chase, hitting up the Star's top score of 26.
Hardik Singh gave good support with his 20 runs and Dom Bailey made 13. Hugo Bunn capped off a massive game with a bag of five wickets. Max Bunn also got in on the act with two wickets.
The Heat hit up an impressive 4/87 and held the Strikers to 8/84. Nichkhun Clark top scored with 19 but not far behind were Sahibdeep Jawanda with 18 and Elliott Cummings with 14.
Flynn Crawford-Ross and Illya Lewis were the Strikers successful bowlers.
Illya also led the way with the bat, hitting up 22 runs. Lucas Lugton added a useful 16 and Liam Brugger 15. Nichkhun Clark was the pick of the Heat's bowlers with two wickets.
The Sixers claimed a big win over the Hurricanes. The Sixers only lost two wickets on the way to scoring 97 runs.
Eamon Whelan topped the score sheet with 27 runs. Braxton Catanzariti made a useful 18. Jobe Catanzariti contributed 17 and Archie Nancarrow 14.
No wickets fell to bowlers but Alex Milne and Zayne Dissegna bowled well. Alex also did well with the bat hitting up 13 runs in the Hurricanes innings of 8/34, Zayne Dissegna was next best with seven runs, Eamon Whelan and Archie Nancarrow did most of the damage with the ball, capturing three wickets each.
This season's final cricketer of the week award goes to Archie Nancarrow, who put in a big all round performance for the Sixers.
Leagues Club continued on their winning way on Saturday morning. They were not quite as dominant as usual but still came away with a win over the Exies Club.
Leagues Club scored 8/108 and restricted Exies to 9/78. Archie Leach with 25 and Charlie Bunn, 24 again topped the scoring for Leagues Club. Harrison Palmer again chipped in with a useful 16 runs.
Bailey Hill bowled a damaging spell which yielded 4/21 and Matthew Hurst did well to finish with 2/15. Bayley also showed the way with the bat, hitting up 24 runs for Exies Club.
Vai Patel contributed a useful 21 to the score. Winston Nolan bowled an accurate spell to finish with 2/14.
Coro finished the season with a big win over Diggers.
Their score of 8/100 was too much for Diggers who lost 16 wickets while scoring 72 runs. Issac Dominish with 22 and Josh Taprell,19 provided nearly half of Coro's runs.
Rihan Desai and Tathya Patel added 12 runs each. Andrew Maher bowled his usual tidy spell to claim three wickets for 17 runs.
Diggers major runscorers were Megh Chaudhary 14, Hudson Crack 13 and Yug Chaudhary 12.
Heath Riley and Josh Taprell crashed through the Diggers batsmen finishing with the impressive figures of 4/12 and 4/11 respectively.
The final cricketer of the week award goes to Heath Riley for his bag of four wickets for the Coro, which included a hat trick.
Narrandera comfortably reversed the result of their previous encounter with Griffith in the final of the Milliken Shield played at Narrandera last Sunday.
Narrandera won the toss and sent Griffith in to bat. Right from the start of their innings, Griffith were put under pressure by the Narrandera bowlers. Griffith lost their top three batsmen with only 19 runs on the board.
The run out of Josh Tapprell who was showing signs that he might come to terms with Narrandera attack was a big blow.
Lachlan Spry, 12 and Luke Ramsay 13 showed glimpses of resistance but the innings folded with the score on 84.
To have any chance, Griffith's opening bowlers needed to be right on target. However some loose bowling in the early overs gave the Narrandera openers a relatively easy time.
No wickets went down until the score reached 49 and despite losing three more wickets, Narrandera were never threatened. Kobie Nancarrow took 1/4 and Nate Hayllar 1/13 and with two runouts Narrandera finished on 4/89.
Narrandera have gone back to back in the Milliken Shield
It is the first time since the current format of Milliken Shield games commenced that a team has won twice in succession and that is after a long time period of 30 years without a win.
