Cooler change welcomed as lead changes in long course competition

Saturday's cooler weather was welcomed by the all the Feral's with a significant number of PB's recorded for the 5.8km long course.
Females taking advantage of the weather were Rita Fascianelli-McIver who shaved 2minutes 24seconds off her previous best run and Mia Stockwell was 1m 43s faster this week. Injury has been plaguing David Heffer for a while, however his medical treatment and return to fitness program has paid off as this week he was a whole 3m 19s quicker.
Others who particularly enjoyed the cooler conditions were Gary Andreazza, Brendon Sinclair and Gary Workman each shaving more than 2 minutes off their previous best.
In the world of the Feral's "if you run faster, your handicap start time increases" meaning a later start time is a badge of honour, not a penalty. This week the most honoured Feral was Antonio DeMarco who had 75 seconds added to his handicap.
The honour had consequences, at the end of last week he led the competition 2 points ahead of Adrian Baird, however his 10th and Baird's 3rd this week turned the table Baird on 150 points now leads DeMarco on 143 points.
There was also a change of competition leader in the short course, Wendy Minato was 5 points ahead of Callum Vecchio until this week when Vecchio's 2nd placing and Minato's 5th placing resulted in Vecchio seizing the lead, his 145 points gives him a lead of 4 points.
With the cricket season over Chris Barbagallo and Ashley Pianca returned to the Hill and opted to for the short course. Neither lost any form during their break. Barbagallo claimed the centre podium posting a net time 24 minutes 59 seconds.
Callum Vecchio finished 26 seconds later with a net time of 25m 25s then Reuben Fattore (25m 49s). In 4th place was the first female Ashley Pianca (25m 52s) followed by Wendy Minato (25m 56s). Vecchio was honoured with a 45 second handicap increase.
There were some surprize results in the long course. In the top five rankings, four appeared for the first time in five weeks of the competition.
Connor Moore led the field home with a net time of 30 minutes 26 seconds a full 2 minutes plus ahead of Simon Barnhill (26m 38s), Adrian Baird made it 5/5 in the top five placing with a net time of 41m 21s, Stewart Wood impressed his visiting nephews who must have put the pressure on for him to claim 4th place (41m 32s), his previous best was 10th. After a few pedestrian runs early in the competition John Dodd made it the top five (41m 41s). Andrea Cromack (41m 56s) in 9th place was the first female back. The Feral's meet at the green water tower opposite Pioneer Park for a 5:30pm start.
