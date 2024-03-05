Cooler change welcomed as lead changes in long course competition

Connor Moore led the field home with a net time of 30 minutes 26 seconds a full 2 minutes plus ahead of Simon Barnhill (26m 38s), Adrian Baird made it 5/5 in the top five placing with a net time of 41m 21s, Stewart Wood impressed his visiting nephews who must have put the pressure on for him to claim 4th place (41m 32s), his previous best was 10th. After a few pedestrian runs early in the competition John Dodd made it the top five (41m 41s). Andrea Cromack (41m 56s) in 9th place was the first female back. The Feral's meet at the green water tower opposite Pioneer Park for a 5:30pm start.

