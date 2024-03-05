Leagues finishes regular season unbeaten ahead of finals getting underway

The Leagues Panthers will head into the fourth-grade final series with a perfect record after picking up their 11th win of the season.
The Panthers took on the Cougars in the final round and made a strong start with the ball as Eamon Hill (5/9) and Wesley Wate (3/7) did the early damage.
Josh Taprell (43*) tried to get the Cougars to a defendable total before they were bowled out for 76.
The Panthers were able to make a strong start at the top of the order, with Archie Leach (11) and William Ruggeri (25) getting them into a strong position before Reif Leach (28*) guided the Leagues side to an eight-wicket win with 15.5 overs in hand.
Meanwhile, the Exies Eagles came away with a 10-wicket win over the Exies Diggers.
Gurnoor Singh (70) was the major run scorer for Diggers as they reached 89, and the Eagles had little trouble chasing down the total with Lachlan Spry (22), Nate Hayllar (25) and Darby Robertson (24*) getting their side over the line.
