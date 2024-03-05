New multicultural markets

March holds a special significance in Australia, as it is dedicated to celebrating and embracing cultural diversity nation wide through Harmony Day. Officially Harmony Day is on March 21, however it is extended by a couple of weeks to allow the community to celebrate at their own pace.
Harmony Day serves as a platform to recognise the rich tapestry of traditions and customs contributing to the vibrant mosaic of Australian society. Various events and initiatives are organised by schools, businesses and community organisations to foster understanding, appreciation and inclusivity among people from different cultural background. The Multicultural Council celebrates Harmony Day each year by inviting the community to share in traditional foods from our communities. Keep an eye on the Multicultural Council Facebook page for further information.
On March 23, the Multicultural Council will launch the city's first multicultural markets. The market will be held in the Kooyoo Street square. We look forward to a cultural exchange and diverse market stalls of craft, art, jewellery and much more. Everyone is welcome to stroll around and enjoy the diversity. Anyone interested in being part of this event feel free to phone 0411 604 904.
The community assistance and support continue to cover the areas of community demands in assistance with immigration issues. These services assist greatly with people feeling part of the community and their wellbeing.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.