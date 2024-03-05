Nomads survive disastrous start to secure second grade minor premiership

While the Leagues side would have liked their chances of securing the win required to climb into the top four, when wickets to Teei Piawi (1/10), Shae Prudham (1/17) and Gospel Toru (2/25) had the Diggers side sitting at 4/44, Damien Browning (49) and Nathan Brettschneider (41*) led the fight back as Diggers finished their 40 overs on 5/156.