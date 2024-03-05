Nomads survive disastrous start to secure second grade minor premiership

The Coleambally Nomads have survived one of the more disastrous starts to an innings to secure the Second Grade Minor Premiership with victory over Coro.
After the Cougars won the toss and elected to bat out at Graham McGann Oval, Seamus Maley and Jonathon Morris gave their side a strong platform by putting on 43 for the first wicket before Jeffery Phillpot dismissed Maley (8).
The strong start continued, however, with Morris joined by Matt Signor, and it would be another 56 runs as the Cougars got into a strong position even after the wicket of Signor (20) to be 2/105 with nine overs remaining.
Mark Burns (18) and Morris (79) kept the score ticking over before the Nomads were able to wrestle back some control with Phillpot (4/25) and Tim Edgcumbe (2/24) picking up some late wickets to see the Coro side finish their 40 overs on 8/157.
The Nomads innings made a terrible start as Toby Saunders was run out without facing a ball and then a golden duck to Rohan Lacey (0) when Dion Pascoe bowled him to see Coleambally sitting at 2/0 after their first two deliveries.
Jack Weymouth-Smith (26) was the only top order batsman to get a start as Pascoe (2/41) and Digby Jones (3/25) had the Nomads on the ropes at 6/40.
Jacob Breed attempted to provide the foundation for a fightback, but with wickets falling around him, it seemed unlikely, with the Nomads needing 42 runs to win when the final wicket partnership started.
Against the odd Breed (69*) and Andrew McIntyre (10*) were able to get their side over the line for a one-wicket win with 9.5 overs remaining.
While their first-grade team was forced to forfeit their clash with Coro, Exies Diggers were able to pick up a 54-run win over Leagues Panthers.
While the Leagues side would have liked their chances of securing the win required to climb into the top four, when wickets to Teei Piawi (1/10), Shae Prudham (1/17) and Gospel Toru (2/25) had the Diggers side sitting at 4/44, Damien Browning (49) and Nathan Brettschneider (41*) led the fight back as Diggers finished their 40 overs on 5/156.
The Panthers struggled to get started, with Toru (19) top scoring as Browning (3/11), Daniel Dossetor (3/19), and Brettschneider (2/15) did the damage with the ball as the Leagues side were bowled out for 102.
A quick storm on Friday night was enough to see the clash between Exies Eagles and Hanwood abandoned.
The Eagles set the Wanderers 153 for victory and looked to be on top, with Hanwood sitting at 5/56 before the game was called off.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.