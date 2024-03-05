'Help shape our city's future:' Call for ideas and views for decade ahead

A vision for Griffith for the next ten years is on the agenda, with residents asked to pitch in their thoughts as council reviews its Community Strategic Plan.
The plan informs subsequent activities of council in paving a way forward for the local government area.
While Council is taking the lead role in the implementation of the plan, partnerships with other levels of government, residents, industry and community organisations are all being asked to pitch their thoughts.
Griffith mayor Doug Curran said it was important to note it is a collaborative community plan defining the city's collective identity and future goals.
"While the review of the Community Strategic Plan is a legislative requirement, our primary goal is to understand the current views of the community," Cr Curran said.
"We want to ensure it is representative of the community's aspirations and reflects any changes in our shared vision."
Cr Curran said the plan covers a berth of topics, ranging from social interaction and safety to cultural and recreational facilities, economic sustainability, environment, infrastructure and community leadership.
"It looks at the big picture of what makes Griffith a great place to live and that's why it's crucial for
everyone in the community to get involved and share their input," he said.
"I encourage all residents to take part and make their vision for the future of Griffith count."
Community members are encouraged to take part in the engagement process which will commence in the coming months, seeking input on long-term vision, aspirations and priorities.
Tying into this, the 'Your Vision, Our Future' campaign kicked off on February 26 with around 80 students attending council's annual School Leaders event.
Over the next six months, Council will run pop-up stalls, attend community events, visit local shopping centres and engage with community groups as part of the process.
Residents are encouraged to participate online through the Your Vision, Our Future survey: griffith.nsw.gov.au/yoursay
Meanwhile, The Area News is also keen to hear your views on what is needed to shape Griffith over the next decade.
Thoughts can be submitted to allan.wilson@austcommunitymedia.com.au
