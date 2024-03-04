Shoot delayed but filmmaker adamant mental health campaign will continue

A filmmaker from Rankins Springs advocating mental health through a short film project has postponed the shoot date.
Since last October Rhys Jack Parsons has been raising funds to create the short film 'Drums' in a bid to raise awareness and support mental health in the MIA.
Shooting was initially slated to occur around Easter, however Mr Parsons now hopes it will now happen at the end of the year.
The change was made to allow more time to raise the profile of production on a grassroots level and without the aid of social media.
The Melbourne-based creative says so far fundraising hasn't quite reached the mark he was hoping and he believes prolonging the project will allow time to generate further interest.
He says it's also in a bid to alleviate pressures associated with financing and pin-pointing time to make the film, a standard challenges faced by most independent filmmakers.
"The funding hasn't quite progressed the way we had hoped it would by this stage and its added a bit of mental health pressure on myself and my team. The best decision was to push things back and slow them down," Mr Parsons said.
"The nature of any amateur creative pursuit is that it takes time people don't regularity have in their day-to-day lives, working a full-time job with a family."
Mr Parsons has distanced himself from social media and using it as a marketing tool, saying he doesn't believe it is in the best interests to the aim of the project.
"I feel a lot of social media no longer sets out to do what it's supposed to do - which is connect with people and this project is all about building connections," Mr Parsons said.
"It's become a social norm that everyone by default must have it and that we are expected to upkeep 'our brand' on it.
"I'm choosing not to proliferate that way of thinking; instead I want to take important conversations offline and into the real world where real human connection occurs.
"As a result of opting out of social media, I'll need to come up with a plan B route to cultivate interest which I'm sure I'll be able to do."
Despite the alterations, he is adamant the film will still come to fruition.
"Fundraising will remain ongoing; I definitely don't want to let go of this project," he said.
"We aren't as focused on the shoot as we are about the message we're trying to convey.
"But there are people who are willing to donate their time and efforts to do the film right and make it effective which I'm grateful for.
"I'm also extremely grateful to everyone who has donated so far, including a massive $3000 from Mid West Conveyors.
"We are definitely still eager to hear from people who are interested in being a part of this," Mr Parsons said.
Those wishing to reach out to Mr Parsons can do so via email at writer@rhysparsons.com.au
