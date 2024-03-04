Cougars stroll to Alan Giddey Shield with resounding victory in final

After narrowly missing out on the 2022/23 Alan Giddey Twenty20 Shield, the Coro Cougars didn't let it slip the second time after a commanding win over Hanwood in the decider.
The Wanderers were looking to spoil the Cougars party after winning the toss and electing to bat however it was the Coro side who took the early ascendancy as wickets to Liam Jones and Digby Jones picked up three wickets in the first two overs to see Hanwood fall to 3/3.
The situation didn't improve as Owen Robinson (5) was the next to depart soon after when he was trapped in front by Jones, while Bede Kenny (1/4) was able to knock over Jordon Williams (6).
Harry Furner (11) was the only Wanderer to break double digits as Jones (4/13), James (3/12), and Austin Flack (2/7) picked up the remaining wickets to see Hanwood bowled out for 66.
The Cougars had little trouble chasing the total as Cooper Rand (39*) and Seamus Maley (23*) got their side to a 10-wicket win with 6.5 overs remaining.
It was the first of two finals played at Exies Oval on Sunday, with the Peter Davis Cup picked up by Leagues Panthers after a six-wicket win over Coro.
