Mirrool Creek floodworks under examination

A number of completed floodworks along Mirrool Creek are currently up for public feedback as a crucial part of the application process.
15 recent floodwork developments in the Mirrool Creek area have been sent to WaterNSW for development approval, although all are previously constructed developments looking for approval.
A spokesperson for WaterNSW said that the applications were all for works that had been in place already.
"The applications are for flood works that have been in place for a considerable amount of time and are not for new works to be constructed," they said.
"WaterNSW has advertised applications where required under the Act to provide an opportunity for the public to submit objections. Objections that meet requirements under the Act will be considered as part of the assessment of the application".
Flood work put in place to protect life, or particular property is exempt from the need for approval, as is minor flood work with low impact - although not everybody agrees on what that is.
Irrigator Sally Jones raised concerns that the developments had already significantly impacted the speed of water in Mirrool Creek and questioned why any development was allowed without approval.
"For a lot of people, they wouldn't know those properties are on Mirrool Creek. Some of them aren't anymore because it's been diverted," she said.
"The reason that flooding is occurring so soon after rain is that there are unauthorised floodworks in the East that are sending water down very quickly".
The spokesperson for WaterNSW said that approval would be in effect from the day it was granted, and not retrospectively.
They added that any works found not to comply with current standards, or that had been constructed without an exemption or approval would be referred to the Natural Resources Access Regulator - the governing body for NSW water laws.
The developments can be found and public submissions can be made at waternsw.com.au/customer-services/water-licensing/advertised-applications.
