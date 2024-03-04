Share the Dignity drive back for March

The Share the Dignity drive is back for its biannual charity drive, collecting donations of period care products as a nationwide campaign to bring an end to 'period poverty.'
Every March and August, shoppers will notice special pink boxes at the front of stores, taking donations of sanitary products such as pads and tampons to help the millions of women struggling to afford the vital items.
Every Woolworths supermarket in the country holds a few boxes, as well as plenty of other, smaller businesses who are keen to help the cause.
At the end of the month, the donations are collected and sent to local charity partners, who ensure those in need can access the vital products.
Since the beginning of the drive in 2015, the Share the Dignity foundation has been able to deliver over four million packets of period products and over 800,000 handbags filled with essentials from the partnered 'It's in the Bag' campaign.
In Griffith, the group even played a major role in securing the 'Pink Box' in the Griffith Community Centre, offering free period care products.
Owner of Stomp on Banna Avenue Santi Sergi, said that she was motivated to start a collection after a few years donating herself.
"I started around three years ago. I looked into it, and I always donated to it before that," she said.
"It's all about period poverty, it's something that everybody should have. The fact it stays local as well is good."
She said that she usually filled at least one box with donations
The Yambil Hub also houses a box, thanks to Meals on Wheels - who are also a distributor of sanitary products for women in need.
"We've been collecting for a few years, they're very generous to us with their drives so it's the least we can do," said Kim Mecham, from Meals on Wheels Griffith.
"We make sure we always have them [pads and tampons] here, if people need them."
She added that they had already filled one box, despite being just four days into the drive.
In Griffith, donation points can be found at Woolworths stores, as well as Stomp at 401 Banna Avenue and the Yambil Hub at 16 Yambil Street.
Financial donations can also be made online at sharethedignity.org.au.
