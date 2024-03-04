Argus father-son duo take out Red Gum Plate against defending champions

The Brady Paint & Texture Red Gum Plate final was played last Saturday at the Griffith Golf Club, and it was a contest between last year's winners Michael Perre and Ross Marando and the previous year's winners father and son Gary and Blake Argus.
It was nip and tuck all game on the front nine, all square going down the ninth, then a chip-in eagle to Gary, saw them take a one-hole lead into the back nine.
The match was still all square after 12 holes, after a Morando birdie on the 12th, however the Arguses' won the next two holes to go two up.
Perre and Morando won the 15th, to be only one down with three to play.
The 16th and 17th were squared, then a Gary par on the 18th saw them clinch the title two up
A big thank you to the Brady Paints for their continued support.
The event for members was the Aquana Murray Cod single stroke monthly medal with 80 players
Adrian Smith fired 79 off the stick to take the A Grade medal on 71 nett on a countback over Wayne Alpen 71 nett, 90 scratch.
Adam Truscott 68 nett was best in B Grade, Thomas Dewinng 71 nett runner-up on a countback over David Jones.
Charlie Cunial 66 nett won C Grade over Vince Bugge 68 nett.
Pins 4th Wayne Alpen, 7th Matt Roderell, 8th Travis Payne. 11th Col Vearing, 15th Wayne Alpen, 16th Martin Sweeney.
Pins sponsored by Hanwood Butchery, Function Physio, Pet Resort, Limone, Broomes, Eclipse. Vouchers to 72 nett.
Sunday's event was a Four-Person Ambrose, a Charity day run by the Pacific Islanders. A record number of 145 players turned out, making it a highly successful day of golf and fun.
A substantial amount of money was raised, eclipsing last year's $5000.
Congratulations to all involved.
The Club is running both NRL and AFL Tipping Competitions.
You can join on the app or website ESPN Footytip or contact the Pro Shop.
The veterans played an Irish Fourball last Thursday with 36 players.
It was won by Lee Kimball, Paul De Mamiel, Wayne Salvestro, Tom Wright 78 points on a countback over Mick Catanzariti. John Gale, Byron James 78 points. Jim Dickie, Skeet Milne, John Evans, John Brennick 74 points third
The single stableford was won by Tom Rownstreet 41 points from Vince Bugge.
James Browne won the pin.
The veterans AGM will be held tomorrow, March 7th., There will be a 9.30am shotgun start followed by lunch and the meeting.
Subs are now due to be paid by March 31st.
Results of last Wednesday's single stableford with only 20 players in the extreme heat.
Won by Dom Guglielmino 38 points on a countback over Steve Lightfoot 38 points.
Pin Taoloa Toru and Duncan McWhirter. Vouchers to 35 points.
