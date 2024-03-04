The Area News
The Area News' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Lawyer, author reflects on human rights book success

Allan Wilson
By Allan Wilson
Updated March 4 2024 - 4:30pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A Victorian lawyer with Griffith connections has co-authored a book detailing 50 of some of the biggest human rights cases in Australian history.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Allan Wilson

Allan Wilson

Journalist

Journalist with previous experience working for mastheads in Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Local to the area. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.