Return on the cards after Griffith turns out in force for the GIANTS

The full house sign was in full effect on Sunday afternoon as Griffith gave GIANTS Netball plenty of reasons to return to town.
The roar as the GIANTS took the lead in the finals seconds in their preseason clash against the Melbourne Mavericks shows that the Sydney-based side has plenty of supporters in the area, and GIANTS Netball general manager Tim Underwood said the club would be working hard to make a return.
"We'd love to come back," he said.
"We will work with the council and netball association to see what we can do about coming back.
"The day was perfect, I don't necessarily want to go through it again with that match and leaving it until the last minute, I would have liked to have relaxed a little bit.
"The weather was perfect, the netball association did so much behind the scenes to make it perfect, and a lot of the credit needs to go to them."
The amount of orange in the crowd was pleasing to see for Underwood, and now the next step is to work out a way to get more fans in next time.
"We do (have plenty of fans), and we want to build it even more," he said.
"I want to have a chat to the mayor about how we can get more seating in here so that more fans can come and see what we have to offer.
"We made a commitment to come down and bring our show on the road, and we hope that we have brought everything with us and that we have been able to give everyone a taste of what it's like."
The GIANTS general manager gave a glowing review of the facility on offer as the club looks to become a side supported strongly right across the state.
"I said it when I was out here last, we want to be a team that we want NSW to support and not just the Sydney postcodes," he said.
"We will continue to look for chances to travel down, and if we get facilities like this, we will definitely be travelling."
