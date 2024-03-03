GIANTS provide thriller in Griffith to round off trip across the Riverina

The GIANTS Netball side completed their trip to the Riverina in thrilling fashion after coming away with a two-point win over Super Netball's new side, the Melbourne Mavericks.
Having fallen to the Mavericks in their game at the Equex Centre in Wagga on Friday, the GIANTS were looking to even the ledger when they took to the Griffith Regional Sports Centre court.
It was an even start to proceedings, and while the GIANTS were able to get the first Supershot of the game through Sophie Dwyer, the Mavericks answered with one of their own right on quarter time to take a 15-14 lead into the break.
The Melbourne side was able to push on in the second quarter before the GIANTS answered with four unanswered goals, and while they took the lead late in the second term, the Mavericks found another gear to sink a Supershot and another goal in quick succession to take a three-point lead into the main break.
A strong start to the second half saw the GIANTS able to score eight straight goals, highlighted by a slick piece of ball movement from captain Jo Harten leading to a goal to Matisse Letherbarrow.
While the GIANTS were able to get three straight Supershots in the back end of the third quarter, the Mavericks found their way back into the game to see the side's head into the final change level at 45-all.
It was a thrilling finish, with the sides trading goals before a Supershot from Harten within the final five seconds of the game gave the GIANTS a 62-60 victory over the Mavericks.
GIANTS coach Julie Fitzgerald was proud of her side's composure in the dying stages.
"I was really happy with the finish," she said.
"For us to learn to finish games off like that is exactly what we need to do. I was happy that they held their nerve and played well in the last few minutes."
The crowd was right behind the GIANTS as they pushed for the win, and Fitzgerald said the reception they had across the Riverina had been amazing.
"The support down here and the people we have met and the reception we have been given has been amazing. I have loved every minute of it," she said.
"I think we have already teed it up (coming back to Griffith), so I'm sure we will see you next year."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.