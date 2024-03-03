Panthers defend their One Day premiership in resounding fashion

The Leagues Panthers have defended their Peter Davis One Day Cup crown with another convincing victory, this time a six-wicket win over Coro Cougars.
It was touch and go to see who would play the Panthers in the final before Coro secured their place in the final with Exies Diggers forfeiting their final round clash, which saw the Cougars jump into first while knocking Hanwood down to third.
After winning the toss and electing to bat, the Cougars were able to make a steady start, with Tim and Jake Rand putting on 21 runs in eight overs before Billy Evans struck to remove the dangerous Jake Rand (11).
The runs continued to accumulate for the Coro side while Tim Rand, joined by Brent Lawrence, and the pair looked to get their side towards a strong total.
The second-wicket pairing added 20 runs before Tim Rand (11) was caught off the bowling of Jimmy Binks, who followed that up five overs later with the wicket of Ben Signor (0) to send the Cougars to drinks sitting at 3/49.
Lawrence (21) tried to keep his side tracking along, however, when he departed to the bowling of Noah Gaske, the wheels started to come off the Cougars train.
Gaske followed up his first wicket with the dismissal of Damien Walker (0) three balls later, while in the next over, Rob Rand (0) was run out by James Naseby to see the Cougars lose 3/2 in the space of 12 balls.
It became an even bigger hole for the Cougars when Cooper Rand (4) was given out LBW off the bowling of Connor Matheson as they fell to 7/65.
Mat Axtill (7) and Jamie Bennett (5) tried to offer some resistance with the bat before Gaske (3/17), Evans (2/16) and Matheson (2/10) picked up the final three wickets to see the Cougars bowled out for 84.
The Panthers' reply didn't get off to the best start, with Jack Rowston (0) falling for a golden duck off the bowling of Jake Rand (1/17), but Matt Keenan and Noah Gaske were able to steady the ship.
The pair were able to add 29 runs before Keenan (5) fell to Jamie Bennett (1/17) but Gaske (29) was joined Reece Matheson (16), and the pair looked to have their side on track, getting them to 57 before Shane Hutchinson (1/20) and Lawrence (1/11) picked up two quick wickets. It didn't cause the momentum change needed, however, as Connor Matheson (13*) and Binks (14*) were able to steer their side to a second-straight title.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.