Panthers defend their One Day premiership in resounding fashion

The pair were able to add 29 runs before Keenan (5) fell to Jamie Bennett (1/17) but Gaske (29) was joined Reece Matheson (16), and the pair looked to have their side on track, getting them to 57 before Shane Hutchinson (1/20) and Lawrence (1/11) picked up two quick wickets. It didn't cause the momentum change needed, however, as Connor Matheson (13*) and Binks (14*) were able to steer their side to a second-straight title.