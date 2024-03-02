Leagues Panthers take the points from final over thriller against Exies Eagles

It was a thrilling way to finish the GDCA First Grade regular season, with Leagues Panthers able to take a two-run victory over Exies Eagles.
While the Panthers won the toss and elected to bat, it was the Exies side who were able to make the early breakthrough as Matt Keenan was caught behind off the bowling of Arjun Kamboj.
Arshdeep Sandhu got in on the wicket-taking action in the next over as he was able to pick up Reece Matheson with the Leagues side looking shaky at 2/16 after five overs.
Noah Gaske and Panthers skipper Jimmy Binks were tasked with getting their side back on track, and they were able to do just that.
The pair were able to get their side to 73 before the drinks break, but Duane Ashcroft was able to make the breakthrough after the break in play with the wicket of Gaske (27).
Connor Matheson (4) departed when he was caught off the bowling of Kamboj before Daniel Bozic and Binks (48) were able to get their side to 107 before Kamboj (3/44) picked up his third of the afternoon with the wicket of the Leagues skipper.
Bozic would prove to be the aggressor for the Panthers over their last 12 overs as they looked to put a defendable total on the board.
While the lower order from the Panthers struggled to make an impact, with Billy Evans (5) falling to the bowling of James Roche while Sandhu (2/39) picked up the wicket of Vula Wate (0) had the Eagles hoping to limit the scoring from the Panthers, Bozic was able to blast away from the other end.
Even with Isaac Conlan (1) run out by Zac Dart and then Roche picking up Harry Morel (1) and Nate Sergi (2), the hitting from Bozic (45*) saw the Panthers able to reach 162 when they were bowled out in 37 overs.
It was a tough start for the Eagles, with Evans (1/9) striking with the fourth ball of the innings to remove Travers Pickmere (2), meaning Scott Rankin and James Roche had to try and get their side moving forward.
The pair were able to add 26 runs before Rankin (12) was caught off the bowling of Binks (1/19), but the partnership of Roche and Craig Burge got the Eagles into a strong position.
A 73-run partnership for the third wicket saw the Eagles close to within 62 runs of victory with 12 overs remaining before Connor Matheson picked up the wicket of Burge (31).
With Roche still at the crease, the Eagles would have liked their chances, however, with the score on 125, Matheson (2/32) was able to strike again to trap Roche (60) in front.
The Exies side still looked to have the momentum behind them as they needed 25 runs off the final five overs before Bozic (2/34) was able to knock over Zac Dart (4).
Ten runs later, Bozic (2/34) clean bowled Jimmy Mann (15), while Sandhu (0) was run out three balls later by Noah Gaske as the pressure started to build, with Exies needing 15 runs off the final nine balls.
They closed that margin to nine runs off the final over, and the run out of Connor Bock (4) stunted the momentum as the Eagles managed six runs off the final over to see Leagues hold on.
