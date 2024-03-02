The Area News
The Area News' complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Leagues Panthers take the points from final over thriller against Exies Eagles

Liam Warren
By Liam Warren
March 2 2024 - 9:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It was a thrilling way to finish the GDCA First Grade regular season, with Leagues Panthers able to take a two-run victory over Exies Eagles.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liam Warren

Liam Warren

Sports Journalist

As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.