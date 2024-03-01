The Area News
The Area News' complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Defensive masterclass leaves Riverina League top dogs after exhibition match

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
March 2 2024 - 9:43am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Farrer League's Sharnie McLean is defended by Riverina League's Jess Allen. Picture by Les Smith
Farrer League's Sharnie McLean is defended by Riverina League's Jess Allen. Picture by Les Smith

It was a clunky start as expected for two teams who had not come together prior to this game, but ultimately Riverina proved they are the top netball league in Wagga.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tahlia Sinclair

Tahlia Sinclair

Sports journalist

Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.