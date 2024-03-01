Defensive masterclass leaves Riverina League top dogs after exhibition match

It was a clunky start as expected for two teams who had not come together prior to this game, but ultimately Riverina proved they are the top netball league in Wagga.
When the best come against each other, the goals are harder to come by and with ample flying intercepts and well-read plays, it was a defensive showcase from Riverina in the 39-25 win.
Playing-coach Joh Munro was awarded best on court after an outstanding stint across both goal keeper and goal defence.
After taking a quarter to find rhythm together, Munro said she spoke to the group about adjusting in real time to the challenges Farrer was throwing them.
"Their defenders were making us pay if we weren't smart with that ball use, so we had to shorten our game up, be a bit more direct, and in the end that worked for us," Munro said.
After a tight first quarter, with Riverina leading by a goal, on centre, the adjustments worked well and they easily pulled away from their opponents in the second half.
No stranger to high level playing, Munro said the showcase game was a unique opportunity for top local talent to get out on court in front of high level staff.
"It's so important, having exposure, being a curtain raiser for a Super Netball match, it is great exposure for them, you never know who is watching," the former Melbourne Vixen said.
"There's quite a few of those girls who could really push in their careers, in the future, so it's a great opportunity to have played before a Super Netball match and with those players and against the best in the Farrer League."
One such athlete who is looking to further their netball career is Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes' Ava Moller.
The high schooler stepped up easily alongside her team of the year court mates and had good accuracy in what she called the sweatiest game she's ever played.
She best get used to sticky stadiums however, after being pulled into the Northern Territory state team following working as a train-on player with NSW this summer.
"I've been training with the train on squad for NSW in Sydney and I also went to Darwin for trials and now I'm playing with Northern Territory for nationals," Moller said.
"I got in contact with them from the train on squad, Northern Territory were low on numbers and they reached out.
"I was very keen, it's such a good opportunity, when you can't really get into NSW, they already have such amazing shooters, and nationals is nationals, it doesn't matter who you play for so I'm really excited."
For Farrer League coach Claudia Barton, the experience was overwhelmingly positive.
Short on player numbers and with several changes from the original team of the year, she was proud of how well her side stepped up to the challenge.
"It was really positive, the whole game," Barton said.
"It was a very pleasant game to play, I think the heat and the lack of subs that we had came against us, you could see with Riverina League, once they ran those fresh legs through, it kept them up and about.
"But for what it was worth and with the heat that we had, and to obviously play in indoors as well coming from outdoor courts, I think it was a really good game."
Barton said she would like to see the return of Farrer versus Riverina League competition in the future and would like them to tie in with men's football as they have done in the past.
