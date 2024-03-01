Woodstock recreated in Griffith for a good cause

The world's most iconic music festival is being recreated in Griffith for a very good cause.
'Woodstock No Mud' is the next big fundraiser from the Student Incentive Program - a homegrown charitable organisation that aims to ensure students are financially supported until Year 6 or beyond.
Food, drinks and plenty of music are being offered at the Yenda Village Hall on March 16 as part of a massive fundraising effort to ensure the program can keep up with their rapid growth and stay sustainable.
Organiser Robert Gilbert said that they were motivated to put together the event in collaboration with Griffith's musicians including the Murrumbidgee Jazz and Blues Collective, The Windows and The Cold Cowboys along with plenty of others.
"The initiative came from a local band, and they've gone and invited other bands. They've been practising the songs of Woodstock and donating their time," he said.
The Student Incentive Program has grown rapidly since their beginning, from supporting four students from two schools in 2022 to a massive 17 students and six schools in 2024.
Mr Gilbert said that he thought they could stretch to 20, but would need a major corporate sponsor to go beyond that.
"We're trying to extend the friendship of not just us, but everyone. We can't help their situation, but we can help them within the situation," he said.
"It's a village, and it breaks my heart to know there are kids in this village who aren't getting that support".
Co-organiser Elli Horton said that they were especially pleased at the business model, ensuring that students were supported but not singled out.
"We do fundraising, we work with the schools in choosing children ... the names are anonymous to the community as well," she said.
Ms Horton and Mr Gilbert thanked their major sponsors for their help putting on the event, particularly the Aisling Distillery and Casella Family Brands for providing the drinks and Belvedere Ristorante for donating food.
Tickets to Woodstock No Mud are available online at events.humanitix.com/woodstocknomud or at Fred Cole Betta on Banna Avenue. Ticket sales will close on March 11.
