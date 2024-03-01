Coping with the cost of living crisis: How can we protect people's mental health?

How can protect people's mental health during the current cost of living crisis? Picture Shutterstock

This is branded content.

The cost of living crisis is real, as you're probably well aware. With inflation out of control and the cost of necessities rising consistently, most Australian households are feeling the pinch. You've probably noticed this yourself at the supermarket, or filling up the family car, or seen it evidenced in your power bill. There's even a particularly Aussie nickname for this crisis, called "cozzie livs".



The bad thing about financial stress is that it will manifest in various other areas of people's mental health. The cost of living crisis is causing anxiety, depression, and other serious mental health issues for people of all ages. We must work to protect people's mental health during this time, as left unchecked, mental health issues can lead to substance abuse, homelessness, suicide and other grave circumstances. This informative article will deal with this sensitive topic and share how we can protect people's mental health during the current cost of living crisis.

Study counselling

By obtaining a Master of Counselling online, you can actively work towards supporting people's mental health issues brought on by the cost of living. Counsellors use a variety of talk-based therapies to assist people with mental health issues. They are trained and qualified professionals who have undergone years of study to work in this field.



A counsellor may have a background in psychology, social work or another social science and then go on to undertake postgraduate study in counselling. The support they offer is confidential unless there is an identified risk to anyone or the client. By working as a counsellor, you'd be actively making a difference in the lives of people who need help the most.

Donate to charity or work for one

Another way that society can support those struggling with their mental health due to the cost of living crisis is by donating to charities that support those in need. There are a range of charities operating in Australia, such as The Salvation Army, Beyondblue, Black Dog Institute, MIND, Neami and more. Some of these offer a range of services, not just mental health support, and others are specialised and only offer mental health services. They all do fantastic work and assist people when they need it the most, so you can be sure that your donation is going to a worthy cause.

Some people choose to work for charities and typically earn less than they would in the private sector because they are driven by more than just earning money. Working for a charity is a great way to help protect peoples' mental health during this cost of living crisis Australia is currently experiencing.

Budgeting tips and financial counselling

One of the ways we can protect people's mental health is by supporting them with budgeting. Budgeting is the process of figuring out all your ongoing expenses, such as housing, food, utilities, subscriptions, healthcare and more and comparing that to your total income. You can then figure out if you can afford to save money or if you need to reduce expenses. There is a range of excellent budgeting tools available on the Moneysmart website, which is a free resource provided by the Australian government.

Furthermore, financial counselling is a viable option for those struggling with the cost of living in Australia. A qualified financial counsellor can provide financial advice to people but with a focus on helping them manage their debt and expenses. In some cases, a financial counsellor can even advocate on behalf of a client and work to get the debt reduced or even eliminated if the person is in a challenging situation, such as being unemployed, experiencing mental health issues, housing instability or homelessness.

Compare utility and insurance providers

A significant ongoing cost for most households is utilities and insurance. Power, gas, water and internet are all monthly expenses and can vary depending on usage. Car, home and contents insurance is also an ongoing expense. By comparing and changing providers, you can save hundreds of dollars a year, if not more.



There are a range of comparison websites online that will show you various offers, and you can always contact competitors directly to see if you can find a better deal. Your current provider may offer a better deal if you threaten to switch as well, so this savvy tip is worth it. By saving money, you'll have less financial stress to worry about, which should have a positive impact on your mental health and well-being.

Be kind

One way we can all protect people's mental health during the cost of living crisis is by being kind and polite to all people we come across. You never know if someone is struggling with their mental health; it may not be apparent from their presentation. As you go about your business, ensure that you remember to be kind and friendly to everyone you meet. It could be the checkout person, the servo attendant, other drivers, your friends and family. Just by being a good person, you could have a profound impact on someone's mental health.

Be proactive

For those managing their mental health issues, being proactive about it can help as a protective factor. Diet, exercise, sleep hygiene and other factors will all go a long way to helping you manage your mental health, as will seeking professional help such as counselling and psychiatry should you need this.

