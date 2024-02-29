Lent: what is it and what does it mean for our Christian community?

Sacred Heart Parish priest Father Henry Ibe has detailed the annual Christian observance Lent and why it continues to hold significance for so many.
It began on Ash Wednesday and is approaching the half way mark in the lead up to Easter.
According to The Bible, the Christian observance commemorates 40 days Jesus Christ spent fasting in the desert, enduring temptation by Satan.
Father Ibe said there was a large turnout at church for Ash Wednesday, signifying that the practice is still revered in Griffith.
"On February 14 ashes were put on the forehead as a sign of recognition for readiness to make amends for the mistakes of life and to show remorse," Father Ibe said.
"From there each Friday participants abstain from meat.
"Lent is comprised of fasting, discipline, and praying," he said.
"When you pray your heart moves to charity, which is poignant in our prosperous society.
"Discipline is associated with abstinence from certain things people do regularly in their lives, with a renewed focus on giving instead," Father Ibe said.
"Ash Wednesday and Good Friday are key fasting days where you might have one good meal and maybe two smaller meals instead of three, in addition to abstaining from meat."
In a world dominated by social media and streaming platforms, Father Ibe said technology is sometimes the thing participants choose to go without during Lent.
"It's entirely up to the individual what they choose to give up during that time, whether that be social media, the internet, or something more traditional like sugar," Father Ibe said.
"The idea is to do something that will create spiritual benefits and demonstrates self-will specifically for that individual.
"It's an acknowledgement of our frailty as human beings and that we don't always have the answers," he said.
"Of course it's challenging; if it wasn't everyone would be doing it.
"The act really stems into what Christianity is about: sin and forgiveness from sin," Father Ibe said.
He even described it as something akin to athletes training for sporting events.
"It's comparable to sport because you discipline yourself and then when you emerge your performance is enhanced. Spiritually you're more vibrant, nuanced, and this helps to be a better person in society," he said.
"Regardless of whether participating in Lent or not, I wish everyone the best during this time when we need peace in our world more than ever.
"That means understanding everyone is made in God's image," Father Ibe said.
