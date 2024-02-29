Institutional investors' approach to cryptocurrency

Cryptocurrencies are no longer a niche interest but rather a legitimate solution. Picture Shutterstock

Cryptocurrencies are no longer seen as a niche interest but rather as a legitimate and increasingly popular solution. This shift towards mainstream acceptance can be explained by institutional investors and corporations' increasing adoption of these technologies. It's worth noting that over 50 per cent of asset and wealth managers see digital assets as a viable addition to their investment portfolios.

Crypto investments by institutions: What do they rely on?

The institutional approach in crypto investments is different from that of retail investors. The reason is increased risk, more complex strategies, and regulations considerations. These factors are worth to be considered in more detail:

Strategies. Institutions tend to choose Bitcoin and Ethereum for crypto investments but aren't limited to the most popular assets. Depending on a company's risk tolerance, they choose less-known crypto coins that align with their investment goals. Of course, the most popular strategy is "buy and hold." The recent trend shows institutions are actively buying crypto during the market downtrends. That is a sign of their trust in the long-term value potential of digital assets. And, of course, it usually implies Bitcoin. However, institutions also tend to exploit crypto volatility for short-term gains. That may be a direct buying and trading of crypto assets on exchanges. Institutional trading crypto on WhiteBIT , Binance, and Coinbase are just a few popular options to mention. Or they may do it through ETFs (exchange-traded funds).

Regulations. Institutional investors are companies, banks, and firms that are always scrutinised by regulatory bodies. This is the reason why they aim to keep order in their operations and comply with regulations. Similar to traditional financial markets, crypto regulations imply meeting KYC and AML requirements. Regulations are different from country to country. This is why institutions must investigate local laws and rules before investing.

Custody. Institutions face significant responsibilities and risks when handling considerable amounts, often on behalf of their clients. It creates the need for reliable custody solutions that allow companies to store their assets securely and protect them from theft and loss. These solutions exist. That may be offline (cold) storage, perfect for long-term holding, or online storage with multi-signature authentication and additional layers of protection.

Institutional investors in crypto consider compliance and reliable custody of their funds to be the key components to building trust. Ensuring the stability and legitimacy of their investments in digital assets is also a top priority.

As the crypto market matures, institutional investors will likely play a key role in shaping its future, pushing for higher standards, better governance, and more sustainable practices. Eventually, it will lead to broader market acceptance and integration into the global financial ecosystem.