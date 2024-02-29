The Area News
The Area News' complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Griffith fundraising stalwart in filming debut for Adventure All-Stars

Allan Wilson
By Allan Wilson
Updated February 29 2024 - 5:39pm, first published 3:03pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Griffith's Antonina Pennisi has just returned home from filming an upcoming segment of charity-driven 7Plus television program Adventure All-Stars.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Allan Wilson

Allan Wilson

Journalist

Journalist with previous experience working for mastheads in Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Local to the area. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.