Griffith fundraising stalwart in filming debut for Adventure All-Stars

Griffith's Antonina Pennisi has just returned home from filming an upcoming segment of charity-driven 7Plus television program Adventure All-Stars.
Ms Pennisi spent almost a week in South Australia as part of the program which comes on the back of her local fundraisers that have fetched over $10,000 for Leukaemia Support Queensland.
She joined some 10 others from across the country who also engaged in similar charity pursuits throughout 2023 in areas such as mental health, breast cancer support and more.
"It was four days of filming and six days altogether, with the final day used for interviews," Ms Pennisi said.
"There were so many activities packed into each day that it was unbelievable, everything from specialised surfing to riding on a handle bar, climbing the roof of the Adelaide Oval, racing on jet skis, seeing ship wrecks and more.
"I was a little concerned they would get us to bunji jump or something similar but fortunately there wasn't anything too full-on," she said.
"I've loved dolphins since I was a kid so one of the best experiences was seeing them up-close and personal both during a cruise and while jet skiing.
"Overall I think the best part was meeting and interacting with my fellow participants, hearing about their accomplishments, their journeys, as well as what lead them to getting involved," Ms Pennisi said.
"Essentially, we met as strangers at the airport and came away as close friends."
She said getting in front of the camera for the national program was a unique experience.
"The filming was a little strange; I'd never been in front of a camera before and didn't know what to expect," she laughed.
"But the show's production team were amazing and really put me at ease."
Having only just finished her whirlwind experience, she says it is somewhat strange to be back home.
"Because I only just arrived back last week, so much of the experience still feels fresh," she said.
"Everyone involved was fantastic, including the crew. Everyone was so passionate about what they do and I thank Adventure All Stars for this amazing opportunity.
"If anyone would like to take part in this program they should go for it. It really is a once in a life-time journey; not just the trip but the entire campaign," Ms Pennisi said.
"Some of it has been challenging but overall it's been hugely rewarding.
"I certainly couldn't have done it without the kind generosity and support of the Griffith community," she said.
The Adventure All-Stars episode will air later this year on 7Plus.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.