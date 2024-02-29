Betting on a day full of fun, fashion Advertising Feature

Emma, Holly, Heath, James and Samuel McWhirter at the 2023 races.

From fashions on the field to thundering hooves, there will be something for everyone at the Carrathool Races.

Two of the most popular events are the Jackaroo Dash and the Jillaroo Sprint, held between races 5 and 6. Carrathool claims the origins of this event, which dates back to 1980, when local jackaroos and jillaroos from surrounding stations first kicked off their boots and ran down the dusty track to vie for fantastic prizes and the title of fastest runner in the district.

At around 2.30pm, judges will be looking for the most stylish patrons. Prizes are awarded to the best dressed gentleman, couple, Belle of the Boughshed (ladies 30 and under) and Lady of the Day (ladies over 30).

You won't go hungry or thirsty, with a range of beverages on offer at the bar and a ticket system operating. Tickets must be purchased at the Ticket Tent before ordering at the bar (bring cash - no eftpos available). The bar will run from 11am until 8pm.

Yenda Rotary will be cooking all day and night, and also offering breakfast Sunday morning, and once the races are over, Wobbly Boot from Wagga will play classic hits with a country feel until 11pm, when gates close.

There will be a voluntary breath testing station available all day Saturday and Sunday morning to ensure patrons travel safely.

And not to forget that it's a day of horse racing. This year 59 horses have been nominated for the six-race meet, and organisers are expecting good fields for all races.

Prize money of $82,000 ensures trainers from far afield are attracted to the event. This year's Carrathool Cup (race 5) features three horses from Craig Weeding and five from Andrew Dale, both Wangaratta trainers. Jerilderie's Ross Purcell and Swan Hill's Austy Coffey also have horses in the main race.

Last year's Rivcott Cup winner was Jerilderie's Phil Sweeney with his bay gelding Bedazzalled.



The Carrathool Jockey Club were deeply saddened to hear of his passing.

The committee said the Jerilderie-based Sweeney was a stalwart in the racing industry, particularly in southern New South Wales.



Horse races start around 1.30pm (depending on the weather and final instruction from Racing NSW) with local and metropolitan bookies available for bets (no eftpos), as well as SKY Channel for the seasoned punter.