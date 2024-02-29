From fashions on the field to thundering hooves, there will be something for everyone at the Carrathool Races.
Two of the most popular events are the Jackaroo Dash and the Jillaroo Sprint, held between races 5 and 6. Carrathool claims the origins of this event, which dates back to 1980, when local jackaroos and jillaroos from surrounding stations first kicked off their boots and ran down the dusty track to vie for fantastic prizes and the title of fastest runner in the district.
At around 2.30pm, judges will be looking for the most stylish patrons. Prizes are awarded to the best dressed gentleman, couple, Belle of the Boughshed (ladies 30 and under) and Lady of the Day (ladies over 30).
You won't go hungry or thirsty, with a range of beverages on offer at the bar and a ticket system operating. Tickets must be purchased at the Ticket Tent before ordering at the bar (bring cash - no eftpos available). The bar will run from 11am until 8pm.
Yenda Rotary will be cooking all day and night, and also offering breakfast Sunday morning, and once the races are over, Wobbly Boot from Wagga will play classic hits with a country feel until 11pm, when gates close.
There will be a voluntary breath testing station available all day Saturday and Sunday morning to ensure patrons travel safely.
And not to forget that it's a day of horse racing. This year 59 horses have been nominated for the six-race meet, and organisers are expecting good fields for all races.
Prize money of $82,000 ensures trainers from far afield are attracted to the event. This year's Carrathool Cup (race 5) features three horses from Craig Weeding and five from Andrew Dale, both Wangaratta trainers. Jerilderie's Ross Purcell and Swan Hill's Austy Coffey also have horses in the main race.
Last year's Rivcott Cup winner was Jerilderie's Phil Sweeney with his bay gelding Bedazzalled.
The Carrathool Jockey Club were deeply saddened to hear of his passing.
The committee said the Jerilderie-based Sweeney was a stalwart in the racing industry, particularly in southern New South Wales.
Horse races start around 1.30pm (depending on the weather and final instruction from Racing NSW) with local and metropolitan bookies available for bets (no eftpos), as well as SKY Channel for the seasoned punter.
Awards will be presented to the Most Successful Jockey, Trainer, Cup Jockey and Cup Trainer.
Experience bush racing at its finest at the Carrathool Jockey Club (CJC) this Saturday for its 139th race meet.
There are only around 100 residents in Carrathool, but on race day hundreds more come to the area to enjoy the outback flavour and country atmosphere at the track, and maybe back a few winners.
The Carrathool Jockey Club was established in 1883, and apart from a couple of years off due to rain and COVID, the tradition has carried on, reflecting an enormous amount of commitment and hard work from the committee and community.
CJC committee member Anna Ryan said the cooler weather forecast of 30 degrees will be welcome.
"We often have race-goers wait for the weekly weather forecast before they commit to the day.
"The race day at Carrathool is renowned to be hot.
"The track looks fantastic,.
"The committee has been working hard throughout the year maintaining and improving the grounds and track in preparation for the big day."
Anna said the committee was expecting good attendance numbers this year, with more than 400 tickets pre-sold and all the marquees snapped up.
Last year the event attracted at least 1400 people.
"The marquees have added a new demographic from further afield, and of course we have the locals from places like Griffith, Hay, Wagga, Deniliquin and everywhere in between.
"We're also getting a lot of support from surrounding businesses such as Terra Ag, Capello and Co, Elders, Calabria Family Wines and Agconnex.
"The Carrathool Cup has been generously sponsored by Rivcott, our local cotton gin, since 2018."
While the committee always looks to improve the event each year, some traditions remain steadfast such as the boughs.
Upon entry and around the bar area, branches cut from nearby Boree or gum trees provide shade and protection from the weather.
Traditionally these were cut by jackaroos and jillaroos living in the Carrathool district, but now committee members and friends complete the task.
As there is no longer a bus running back to town at the end of the event, punters are encouraged to camp at the track.
With events running until 11pm, having somewhere to rest your head only a few steps away will be tempting.
Gates to the Carrathool Race Day will open at 11am on Saturday March 2 and entry is $25.
For more information visit the Carrathool Races website: https://carrathoolraces.com.au/race-day, or social media for updates.