Country racing at its finest Advertising Feature

Belinda Bonanno, Dale Binns, Mel Nalder, Kristie Blair and Candice Kelly enjoy the 2023 race meet. Picture by Allan Wilson.

Experience bush racing at its finest at the Carrathool Jockey Club (CJC) this Saturday for its 139th race meet.

There are only around 100 residents in Carrathool, but on race day hundreds more come to the area to enjoy the outback flavour and country atmosphere at the track, and maybe back a few winners.

The Carrathool Jockey Club was established in 1883, and apart from a couple of years off due to rain and COVID, the tradition has carried on, reflecting an enormous amount of commitment and hard work from the committee and community.

CJC committee member Anna Ryan said the cooler weather forecast of 30 degrees will be welcome.

"We often have race-goers wait for the weekly weather forecast before they commit to the day.



"The race day at Carrathool is renowned to be hot.

"The track looks fantastic,.



"The committee has been working hard throughout the year maintaining and improving the grounds and track in preparation for the big day."

Anna said the committee was expecting good attendance numbers this year, with more than 400 tickets pre-sold and all the marquees snapped up.



Last year the event attracted at least 1400 people.

"The marquees have added a new demographic from further afield, and of course we have the locals from places like Griffith, Hay, Wagga, Deniliquin and everywhere in between.



"We're also getting a lot of support from surrounding businesses such as Terra Ag, Capello and Co, Elders, Calabria Family Wines and Agconnex.



"The Carrathool Cup has been generously sponsored by Rivcott, our local cotton gin, since 2018."

While the committee always looks to improve the event each year, some traditions remain steadfast such as the boughs.



Upon entry and around the bar area, branches cut from nearby Boree or gum trees provide shade and protection from the weather.



Traditionally these were cut by jackaroos and jillaroos living in the Carrathool district, but now committee members and friends complete the task.

As there is no longer a bus running back to town at the end of the event, punters are encouraged to camp at the track.



With events running until 11pm, having somewhere to rest your head only a few steps away will be tempting.

Gates to the Carrathool Race Day will open at 11am on Saturday March 2 and entry is $25.