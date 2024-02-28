Council to lodge objection against solar farm development

Griffith City Council has resolved to send a report to the Western Regional Planning Panel, noting submissions made against a renewable energy plant and battery storage
Councillors met to discuss the application for a 5mW solar farm and battery on Macedone Road - though the assessment of the application was conducted by Griffith City Council, the determining authority is the Western Regional Planning Panel.
Despite the final decision going to the WRPP, Griffith City Council had the choice of whether to submit feedback to the panel either endorsing or rebuking the proposed development.
The proposed solar farm proved controversial, receiving ten objections during the community consultation phase from nearby residents concerned about the heat, construction noise and the impact on surrounding property values.
"I am not against renewables, but a solar farm right at my front door step is not acceptable," reads one submission against the development.
"The visual impact to this beautiful rural area that the solar panels and associated infrastructure will have, with large arrays of solar panels covering a large parcel of land will be an eyesore," notes another.
Councillor Shari Blumer said that she was 'supportive of renewable energy, but not at any cost.'
"These development applications should be treated with rigour," she said.
Councillors unanimously voted to back the complaints and submit a report to the WRPP objecting to the development - although the final decision will still be the Western Regional Planning Panel.
Those planning to have a drink at the Punjabi Mela festival will have to wait a little longer for a decision, as Griffith City Council was unable to vote on the matter due to a lack of numbers at the February 27 meeting.
Festival organisers lodged a request to lift the alcohol ban for the duration of the event, however a decision couldn't be reached with just six councillors able to vote.
With councillors Chris Sutton, Glen Andreazza, Anne Napoli and Simon Croce all absent from the meeting - and conflicts of interest from councillor Manjit Singh Lally and Dino Zappacosta - the total number of councillors able to vote on the matter was just six and a quorum was unable to be reached.
Mayor Doug Curran assured organisers and community members that the item would be brought back at the March 12 meeting for a vote.
