'Hard times continue': Vet re-appeals for government aid to back industry

Twelve months after joining a call for the federal government to create more incentives to attract veterinarians to rural and regional areas, a Griffith vet says it has so far gone unheard.
Last year, head vet at the Yoogali Veterinary Centre, Kim Martel, backed the call to wipe the HECS debts of graduates in an effort to attract them.
It comes as clinics continue to operate under pressure amid an animal doctor shortage, and while Dr Martel says the centre has been fortunate in filling one vacancy, more are desperately needed.
"We're still advertising; I have no doubt it's the same in most places," Dr Martel said.
"At one stage there were 700 advertisements for veterinarians across Australia so it's safe to say there is still a huge shortage.
"Those vacancies include specialists positions in more populated centres so if there is a need in those places, it makes it even more difficult to get them here.
"What we need is a way to show graduates the benefits of practising in the country and certainly in attracting them I think wiping debts would be a good option."
Dr Martel believes part of the issue has to do with vet schools prioritising overseas students for financial reasons.
"Subsequently there's a high likelihood that after their degree, they will go back overseas to practice; Australian qualifications in the field are valid in most parts of the world," he said.
While welcoming the fact TAFE is offering courses to boost animal nurse numbers, he says it doesn't address the vet shortage.
"Animal nurses are certainly needed in this industry; there's no doubt about that," Dr Martel said.
"But you can't become a qualified vet at TAFE. It takes a degree of around six years, hands on training and experience.
"The problem is, after they graduate, vets are more likely to remain in the cities and practise there so we really need to give them reasons to come to the bush and stay."
Last year, the Australian Veterinarian Association's (AVA) CEO Dr David Andrews expressed disappointment that the federal government failed to address the regional vet shortage in its 2023-24 budget, saying many more agricultural communities were at risk of losing their veterinary services as a result.
Meanwhile, the AVA is also calling for more funding for vet students, pointing out Australian accreditation standards require 950 hours of placement outside teaching periods, exceeding the requirements of many other degrees.
AVA president Dr Diana Barker says 'placement poverty' prevents many students from undertaking placements rurally and regionally due to the costs incurred.
"This is a key care profession experiencing a skills shortage, and the AVA urges the government to provide financial support for veterinary students undertaking placements because the profession can not afford to," Dr Barker said.
"We know government subsidies such as those from the Northern Australia Biosecurity Strategy are the only way many students can afford to see the benefits of remote rural practice.
"We are calling for the government to expand the educational fee forgiveness scheme for doctors, nurses and teachers to veterinarians, as they too are providing an essential service," Dr Barker said.
