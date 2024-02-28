Winners are grinners following 2024 Griffith Zone Swimming Carnival success

Over 70 youngsters have been selected to contest in the Riverina PSSA Swimming Carnival following success at the Griffith Zone Swimming Carnival on February 21.
The event, held at the Griffith Regional Aquatic and Leisure Centre, saw 15 schools participate, with conveners from Hanwood, Lake Wyangan and Yoogali Public schools facilitating.
Griffith East Public was named the 2024 champion school while Coleambally Central took this years handicap winning position, with a point score divided by the number of students in years three to six.
Meanwhile, the senior winning boy was Max Parmenter from Beelbangera Public and the senior winning girl was Greta Ruggeri from Griffith North Public.
Ethan Bugno from Griffith East Public was the winner of the 11-year-old boy category and Sophie Moala from Griffith North Public took out the 11-year-old girl category.
Winning junior boy was Hugh Kite from Griffith Small Schools and there was a tie in the junior girl's division between Mia Noad from Griffith East Public and Annabelle Yates from Griffith North Public.
"A huge thank you to all schools who participated as everyone was able to take on jobs and help out," 2024 Griffith Zone convener Paulina Violi said.
"This ensured the smooth running of the carnival which was very much appreciated.
"On behalf of the Griffith Zone PSSA we would like to thank the Griffith Swimming Club and Griffith Regional Aquatic and Leisure Centre for their immense support in running the carnival.
"Congratulations to all the champions and also to all competitors in general, who displayed great sportsmanship and represented their schools well," she said.
A Griffith Zone swimming team comprising of 73 students was selected as a result of the event.
They will represent the Zone, competing at the Riverina PSSA Swimming Carnival in Leeton on March 11.
