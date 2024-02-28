The Area News
Winners are grinners following 2024 Griffith Zone Swimming Carnival success

By Staff Reporters
February 28 2024 - 4:00pm
Over 70 youngsters have been selected to contest in the Riverina PSSA Swimming Carnival following success at the Griffith Zone Swimming Carnival on February 21.

