Hillston outback triathlon back for another year

The Hillston Outback Triathlon is coming back for another lap on March 3, encouraging athletes to take on a challenge, push themselves and try to beat their last time.
The event has been running, swimming and cycling from strength to strength for the last 26 years, and organisers are excited to bring it back for 2024.
The annual event brings competitors to Lake Woorabinda, the Lachlan River and Hillston in early March for a massive day of athletics encouraging all to get active and look out for their health.
Over 100 excited competitors will meet at the Hillston Lions Park, warming up and stretching before taking on the challenge.
Organiser Robin Bartholomew said the entire committee was thrilled to bring the atmosphere back.
"The committee work hard to organise and plan a fun filled day of swimming, cycling and running supported by local business. All with the same goal in their sights - to have fun, get fit and to enjoy the wonderful atmosphere the triathlon creates," they said.
The Hillston Triathlon will feature four events, with a special youth micro-triathlon aimed at encouraging young people to get involved and excited - followed by the mini race and the sprint.
The Mini Race will feature a 200m swim, a 10km bike ride and a 1.7km run - challenging individuals or teams - while the main Sprint Race pushes further with a 500 metre swim, a 20km bike ride and a 5km run.
The micro-triathlon will start at 8am, the mini-race will begin at 8.30am and the sprint will set off at 9.30am. All events are open to individuals and teams alike. The swimming portion of each event will take place in the Hillston Swimming Pool.
Wrapping up the events for the day will be a charity 'Walk for Life' going around the lake at around 11.00am, with funds going towards worthy local causes.
"Over the years the Hillston Outback Triathlon has attracted competitors from near and far and we look forward to this year being no different," said Mrs Bartholomew.
More information can be found by contacting Mrs Bartholomew at hillstontri@gmail.com. Registrations close on March 1 and can be made at raceroster.com/events/2024/63183/hillston-outback-triathlon.
